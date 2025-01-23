A Quasquicentennial Theater Year 2024-25

× Expand Matinee Musicale Matinee Musicale Duluth

This season of 2024-25, Matinee Musicale of Duluth celebrates 125 years on the stage. The organization began in 1900, “when influential women in the community saw an opportunity to ‘advance the interest in and promote the culture of musical art in Duluth,’” organizers say.

Perhaps most significant for the future of Matinee Musicale was the decision to hire Mark Niedermier, a seasoned local nonprofit leader, to serve as part-time executive director – the first paid staff in 123 years.

Among the group’s legacy is a commitment to diverse artists. Over the years, these have included Native American mezzo-soprano Princess Tsianina (1916) and baritone Paul Robeson (1931). In 1963, soprano Shirley Verrett performed for Matinee Musicale, “not long after the board of the Houston Symphony rescinded conductor Leopold Stokowski’s offer to her because they were unwilling to have the orchestra perform with a Black soloist,” the group says.

Remaining on the anniversary schedule are a performance by acclaimed Canadian pianist Angela Hewitt on April 1 and a commission by Duluth composer Wendy Durrwachter, setting to music a poem by state poet laureate Gwen Westerman.

As part of the celebration, Duluth Mayor Roger Reinert named Oct. 13, 2024, as "Matinee Musicale Day," affirming the organization's contributes to the cultural life of Duluth and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz issued a Certificate of Recognition to Matinee Musicale for presenting world-class chamber music for over a century in addition to its steadfast support of music education and "bringing joy to citizens across the region.

Find more at matineemusicale.org.