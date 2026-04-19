Navigating the Real & Surreal - The Work & Words of Lisa Perrin-Kosmo

× Expand IMAGES COURTESY LISA PERRIN-KOSMO A triptych mural painted by Lisa Perrin-Kosmo in the Aspirus/LakeView Clinic in Two Harbors.

Expand IMAGES COURTESY LISA PERRIN-KOSMO Lisa and her Australian shepherd/springer spaniel mix Pearl by Silver Creek in Minnesota.

Lisa Perrin-Kosmo makes her home in Two Harbors, Minnesota, but her paintings, murals, sculptures and book illustrations are known – and awarded – internationally. We chat about her work, inspirations and life by the Lake.

LSM: Your art is obviously inspired by the Big Lake, but often integrates elements of the fanciful. How do you come to the fact and the fiction of Lake and North Woods?

LPK: I think it’s subconscious and conscious. Nearly every dream I have, has water and I’ve always enjoyed surrealist artists. Living right next to a trout stream and minutes from Lake Superior is very special. I never want to take this beautiful area for granted. The Big Lake is so magical and forceful, so are the wildlife that live near it, but I love all animals. I want to be their visual voice. I’ve primarily focused on local area animals, but also want to give attention to those that are becoming extinct. Whether land or water animals, they deserve so much respect and I hope to do them justice, realistically or surrealistically. I’m so grateful to be able to walk in the woods or along the shore and want to give as much of that feeling of peace or exhilaration, especially to those who can’t personally be there. Speaking of being there, I hope to be doing much more plein air this summer and participate in the Plein Air Grand Marais this September. At the same time, I’m so excited to be working on some very fanciful paintings for a solo showing at Duluth’s Zeitgeist in the spring of 2027.

LSM: What activities bring you into the outdoors?

LPK: All growing up I played outside and loved exploring the woods of our neighborhood. My dad was an avid fisherman and hunter. Even though he gave me a 20-gauge shotgun for Christmas and I had a chance to use it in a deer stand, I chose to watch the deer instead. It was a pivotal moment for me. I never used the gun for hunting, but I cook venison and our family is grateful when we have it. I just can’t harvest it. These days I’m happy, hiking with our dog everywhere we can bring her. I also enjoy playing pickleball, biking and gardening, but the gardens are shrinking every year. I’ve always prioritized good health, but I was hit hard a couple of years ago when I found out I had severe osteoporosis. Then I learned how I can change my course, and luckily it’s working for my physical and mental health.

Expand IMAGES COURTESY LISA PERRIN-KOSMO “River Calm,” one of her prints that Lisa sells from her website, LisaKosmo.com.

LSM: Where did you grow up?

LPK: I grew up mostly in the northern suburbs – Circle Pines – of the Twin Cities. I was born in South Korea, near the demilitarized zone. My dad was serving in the army when he met my mom (native Korean) in Korea. Right after graduating from a small, but wonderful art college in St. Paul, I landed a desktop publishing job. Shortly after, I was able to relocate to Duluth, where we found a small cabin in Two Harbors to call home since 1991. Working on our house over the years, I discovered how much I truly enjoyed construction, too, but as I age, painting is much easier on my body! My family, on my dad’s side has strong ties to the Apostle Island region in Wisconsin. I am also a member of the Red Cliff Band in Bayfield. Even though I was not raised with the cultural knowledge of my heritage, I’m very proud to represent it.

LSM: Finally, what question would you have liked to have been asked?

LPK: I don’t think this is a question, but a statement … my hardest thing about painting is letting go. Every painting has such an experience, and I’ve had to try to teach myself to let go as I paint now, but I’m surprised how hard it still is. They are all my favorites. When I first painted out of college, I did a lot of commissions. Then when we were raising our family, I decided to stop doing art because the deadlines made it too stressful. I wanted to focus on the kids. I wore many different hats to financially support our family, but when I turned 50, I made a promise to myself to go full-time again, and I love it. I’ve hit a couple of bumps in the road, but the wheels haven’t fallen off and I’m still roll’n!