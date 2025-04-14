Happiness Really Is a Warm Puppy

The Minnesota-born creator of “Peanuts,” Charles Schulz, was right when he titled his first book “Happiness is a Warm Puppy” – at least that’s what those who operate regional assisted living and nursing care facilities believe. They have the dogs to prove it.

In Marathon, Ontario, the manager of Peninsula Manor, a “seniors supportive” housing facility that is part of the North of Superior Healthcare Group, has been inviting local residents since August 2024 to visit with their pets.

Many stepped up – with a full range of pets, pup included, but also cats, snakes and, in the future, a few birds are on the visitation horizon, says Lorelle Sgro, community programs coordinator.

“We got a lot of people interested in coming to volunteer,” she says. They’ve been able to set up regular monthly visits by a variety of pets. Dogs range from pocket-sized chihuahuas to giant Newfoundlands.

Although residents in the 36 units are able to keep pets, many have had to give up their companions in the move. The regular visits allow

Expand Peninsula Manor Peninsula Manor Dog visitations are encouraged at the Peninsula Manor in Marathon, Ont.

interaction with both the pets and their owners, Lorelle points out. “It’s always nice because you get to see the pets, you get to know them. … They get to know the person who is bringing them in, too. It’s really been a game-changer for some people. … We have people who look forward to it every week, and they always leave the visits feeling uplifted by the companionship and the warmth of their furry friends.’”

The pets make visits in two ways – “We offer a group session once a week, and we offer one-to-one sessions.”

Some residents prefer the private setting in their own apartments for about 20 minute sessions.

Lorelle notes that cats who came in can be just as openly affectionate as the dogs. “The people who offered to bring their cats, they knew that their cats would fit well in that role.”

The positive interactions have been documented and even studied. The Elder Care Alliance in California notes large list of benefits from “pet therapy”: mental stimulation; decrease anxiety; reduced loneliness; lower blood pressure; release of endorphins (our body’s feel good chemicals); reduction in overall physical pain (don’t know why, just does); improved motor skills and even helps people with memory disorders recall specific memories such as pet names.

The Pillars Senior Living operates in the northern Minnesota communities of Hermantown and Grand Rapids but also in the southern Minnesota towns of Lakeville, White Bear Lake and Prospect Park in the Twin Cities. The residential services range from independent living to memory care in the pet-friendly operations They’ve gone so far as to “hire” four-footed resident staff members, all golden retrievers – Louie at Lakeville, Cleo at Prospect Park, Apple at White Bear Lake and, in 2024, Riggs at Grand Rapids. Hermantown, too, plans to have its own golden staffer soon.

Riggs, when he’s not posing for selfies with his fans or sharing the love, hangs out with a bed and his toys in an office he shares with a

Expand The Pillars The Pillars - Grand Rapids Riggs hangs out at The Pillars in Grand Rapids during some community activities.

human staff member.

When Riggs started in January 2024, he immediately made an impression and a difference.

“On his second day of working, Riggs aided in calming down and refocusing a resident enough to participate fully in her spa treatment,” He mostly works with memory care residents to bring the “healing benefit” of a warm pup, the Grand Rapids Herald Review reported when he first arrived.

The Pillars’ pups were bred by Salata Goldens in Illinois specifically to be service dogs with calm temperaments.

That meshes with what Charles Shulz himself said in his oft quoted assessment: “All his life he tried to be a good person. Many times, however, he failed. For after all, he was only human. He wasn’t a dog.”