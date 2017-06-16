× Expand Ron Paine An Ode

What is beautiful and dangerous? Is it mysterious or sacred? Is it lethal or soothing? I like the winter and the summer alluring sea caves. The drum pounding sounds. The waves undulating and pulsating with rhythm I like the mesmerizing and hypnotic stratification of the minerals and clay with visions of hourglasses and entrances to the black holes. Do not miss the ice crystal chandeliers and the starbursts. Geometric configurations to dazzle your consciousness This is an ode to the spirit honored images of winter and to the swirling sea, and to the abstractions of our minds.