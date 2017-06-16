An Ode

What is beautiful and dangerous? Is it mysterious or sacred? Is it lethal or soothing?

                               I like the winter and
                               the summer alluring
                               sea caves.

                               The drum pounding
                               sounds. The waves
                               undulating and
                               pulsating with rhythm

                               I like the mesmerizing
                               and hypnotic
                               stratification of the
                               minerals and clay
                               with visions of
                               hourglasses and
                               entrances to the black
                               holes. Do not miss the
                               ice crystal chandeliers
                               and the starbursts.
                               Geometric
                               configurations to
                               dazzle your
                               consciousness

                                      This is an ode
                               to the spirit honored
                               images of winter and
                               to the swirling sea,
                               and to the abstractions
                               of our minds.

