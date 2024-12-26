Winter 2024-25 Ice Outlook

The North American Ice Service issued its ice forecasts for the winter of 2024-25 in December 2024 for all of the Great Lakes. Slightly below normal temperatures are forecast for December. Near to slightly above normal temperatures forecast for January and February. For Lake Superior, slightly below normal ice conditions are forecast.

Thunder Bay:

Outlook for January…

• Jan. 1-14: 4-6 tenths new and thin lake ice except 7-8 tenths thin lake ice along parts of the shore.

• Jan. 15-24: 7-8 tenths new and thin lake ice except 7-8 tenths medium lake ice along parts of the shore.

• Jan. 25-31: 9-9+ tenths thin lake ice. Consolidated thin and medium lake ice along parts of the shore.

Outlook for February…

• Feb. 1-7: 9-9+ tenths thin lake ice. Consolidated medium lake ice in the northwestern section and along parts of the shore.

• Feb. 8-17: 9-9+ tenths thin and medium lake ice. Consolidated medium lake ice in the northern section. Consolidated thick lake ice along parts the shore in the northeastern section.

• Feb. 18-28: Consolidated medium lake ice except consolidated thick lake ice along the shore in the northeastern section.

Nipigon and Black Bays:

Outlook for January…

• Jan. 1-10: 7-8 tenths thin lake ice except consolidated medium lake ice in northeastern Nipigon Bay and in Black Bay.

• Jan. 11-19: Consolidated medium lake ice except consolidated thick lake ice in northeastern Black Bay.

• Jan. 20-27: Consolidated medium and thick lake ice except consolidated thick lake ice in Black Bay.

• Jan. 27-31: Consolidated thick lake ice.

Outlook for February…

• Feb. 1-28: Consolidated thick lake ice.

From Grand Marais to the entrance to Nipigon Bay:

Outlook for January…

• Jan. 1-17: Open water.

• Jan. 18-31: Open water except 1-3 tenths thin lake ice along parts of the shore.

Outlook for February…

• Feb. 1-4: Open water except 1-3 tenths thin lake ice along parts of the shore. Consolidated thin lake ice in sheltered bays west of Thunder Bay.

• Feb. 5-10: Open water except 4-6 tenths thin lake ice along parts of the shore. Consolidated medium lake ice in sheltered bays west of Thunder Bay. 1-3 tenths new and thin lake ice between the shore and Isle Royal.

• Feb. 11-16: 1-3 tenths new and thin lake ice except 7-8 tenths thin lake ice along parts of the shore and between the shore and Isle Royal. Consolidated medium lake ice in sheltered bays west of Thunder Bay.

• Feb. 17-22: 7-8 tenths thin and medium lake ice except 7-8 tenths thin and medium lake ice. Consolidated medium lake ice in sheltered bays on Isle Royal and west of Thunder Bay.

• Feb. 23-28: 9-9+ tenths thin and medium lake ice except 9-9+ tenths medium lake ice between the shore and Isle Royal. Consolidated medium lake ice in sheltered bays and along the shore east of Black Bay.

From Grand Marais to Duluth:

Outlook for January…

• Jan. 1-24: Open water.

• Jan. 25-31: 1-3 new lake ice except 7-8 tenths new and thin lake ice near Duluth.

Outlook for February…

• Feb. 1-5: 1-3 new lake ice except 9-9+ tenths thin lake ice near Duluth.

February 6-15: 7-8 tenths new and thin lake ice except 9-9+ tenths thin lake ice near Duluth.

• Feb. 16-22: 9-9+ tenths thin lake ice except consolidated thin and medium lake ice near Duluth.

• Feb. 23-28: 7-8 tenths thin and medium lake ice except consolidated medium lake ice near Duluth.

Southern Lake Superior west of Keweenaw Peninsula:

Outlook for January…

• Jan. 1-24: 7-8 tenths thin lake ice along the shore and amongst the Apostle islands. Consolidated thin and medium lake ice in Chequamegon Bay.

• Jan. 25-31: 9-9+ tenths thin lake ice along the shore and amongst the Apostle islands. Consolidated medium lake ice in Chequamegon Bay.

Outlook for February…

• Feb. 1-12: 9-9+ tenths thin lake ice along the shore and amongst the Apostle islands. Consolidated thick lake ice in Chequamegon Bay.

• Feb. 13-28: 9-9+ tenths thin and medium lake ice along the shore and amongst the Apostle islands. Consolidated thick lake ice in Chequamegon Bay.

Southern Lake Superior east of the Keweenaw Peninsula:

Outlook for January…

• Jan. 1-11: Open water except 7-8 tenths thin lake ice in sheltered bays.

• Jan. 12-24: Open water except consolidated thin lake ice in sheltered bays.

• Jan. 25-31: Open water except 7-8 tenths new and thin lake ice along parts of the shore. Consolidated thin and medium lake ice in sheltered bays.

Outlook for February…

• Feb. 1-9: Open water except 7-8 tenths thin lake ice along parts of the shore. Consolidated thin and medium lake ice in sheltered bays.

• Feb. 10-19: 9-9+ tenths thin lake ice except consolidated medium lake ice in sheltered bays.

• Feb. 20-28: 9-9+ tenths thin and medium lake ice except consolidated medium and thick lake ice in sheltered bays.

Whitefish Bay:

Outlook for January…

• Jan. 1-16: Open water except 9-9+ tenths new and thin lake ice in Batchawana Bay. 9-9+ tenths thin lake ice along parts of the shore.

• Jan. 17-22: 1-3 tenths new lake ice except 9-9+ tenths thin lake ice in Batchawana Bay and along parts of the shores.

• Jan. 23-31: 4-6 tenths thin lake ice except 9-9+ tenths thin lake ice along the shores and in Batchawana Bay. Consolidated thin lake ice along the shore in Batchawana Bay.

Outlook for February…

• Feb. 1-10: 7-8 tenths thin lake ice except 9-9+ tenths thin and medium lake ice along parts of the shores. Consolidated medium lake ice along the shores in Batchawana Bay and in the southeastern section.

• Feb. 11-21: 9-9+ tenths thin and medium lake ice except consolidated medium lake ice along parts of the shore.

• Feb 22-28: 9-9+ tenths medium lake ice except consolidated medium and thick lake ice along parts of the shore.

From Whitefish Bay northwards to Michipicoten Bay:

Outlook for January…

• Jan. 1-25: Open water.

• Jan. 26-31: Open water except 1-3 tenths new and thin lake ice along the shore.

Outlook for February…

• Feb. 1-9: Open water except 1-3 tenths thin lake ice along the shore.

• Feb. 10-16: 1-3 tenths new and thin lake ice except 9-9+ tenths thin lake ice south of Michipicoten Bay.

• Feb. 17-22: 9-9+ tenths thin lake ice.

• Feb. 13-28: 7-8 tenths thin lake ice except 9-9+ tenths thin and medium lake ice near the shores.

From Michipicoten Bay to the entrance to Nipigon Bay:

Outlook for January…

• Jan. 1-24: Open water.

• Jan. 25-31: Open water except 1-3 tenths new lake ice along parts of the shore west of Marathon.

Outlook for February…

• Feb. 1-14: Open water except 1-3 tenths new and thin lake ice along the shore west of Marathon.

• Feb. 15-28: Open water except 4-6 tenths new and thin lake ice along parts of the shore west of Marathon.

Elsewhere on Lake Superior:

Outlook for January…

• Jan. 1-31: Ice free to open water.

Outlook for February…

• Feb. 1-17: Ice free to open water.

• Feb. 18-28: Open water except 7-8 tenths thin and medium lake ice south and west of Isle Royale