Advertiser Links – August / September 2018

Each issue of Lake Superior Magazine is supported by many friends in the community (The Good Guys), among them our loyal advertisers. Listed here are the current issue's list of partners, including their website, if they have one. We invite you to sample their products and services.

AG Thomson House Historic B&B Inn - www.thomsonhouse.biz

Algoma Central Corporation - algonet.com/careers

AmericInn by Wyndham Silver Bay - www.AmericInn.com/hotels/mn/SilverBay

AmericInn by Wyndham Silver City - www.americinn.com/hotels/mi/silvercity

AmericInn by Wyndham Tofte Near Lake Superior - www.americinn.com/hotels/mn/tofte

Apostle Islands Lighthouse Celebration - www.lighthousecelebration.com

Avista Realty Group Ltd - www.avistarealty.ca

Bad River Lodge & Casino - www.badriver.com

Bella Vista Motel & Cottages - www.bellavistamotel.com

Best Western Thunder Bay Crossroads - www.bestwestern.com

Betty's Pies - www.bettyspies.com

Black Bear Casino Resort - www.blackbearcasinoresort.com

Blue Vista Farm - www.bluevistafarm.com

Blue Water Realty - www. BlueWaterRealty.org

Burlington Bay Municipal Campground - www.TwoHarborsMN.gov

City of Thunder Bay - Tourism Division - www.visitthunderbay.com

City of Washburn - www.cityofwashburn.org

Coldwell Banker-East/West Realty - www.cbeastwestrealty.com

College of St. Scholastica - www.css.edu

Copper Harbor Improvement Association - www.copperharbor.org

Country Village Shops - www.copperharbor.org

Dapple-Gray Bed and Breakfast - www.dapple-gray.com

Delaware Underground Copper Mine Tours - www.delawarecopperminetours.com

Dockside Seafood Markets - www.docksidefishmarket.com

Downtown Art Place - www.downtownartplace.com

Duluth Playhouse - www.duluthplayhouse.org

Duluth Seaway Port Authority - www.duluthport.com

Eagle Lodge Lakeside Cabins - www.eaglelodgecabins-lakeside.com

Gogebic Community College - www.gogebic.edu

Gordy's Hi-Hat - www.gordys-hihat.com

Grand Portage Isle Royale Transportation Line - www.isleroyaleboats.com

Grand Portage Lodge & Casino - www.grandportage.com

Grandpa's Barn - www.copperharbor.org

Great Lakes Fleet - www.cn.ca/greatlakesfleet

Great Lakes Maritime Academy - www.nmc.edu/maritime

Greater Downtown Council - www.downtownduluth.com

Harbor House Sweets - harborhousesweets.com

Harley-Davidson Sport Center - www.hdduluth.com

Hausers Superior View Farm - www.superiorviewfarm.com/

Historical Society of Michigan - www.hsmichigan.org

Inn on Gitche Gumee - www.innongitchegumee.com

Isle Royale Line Inc. - www.isleroyale.com

Isle Royale Resorts LLC - www.rockharborlodge.com

Jampot/Holy Transfiguration Skete - www.societystjohn.com

Janisch Realty - www.janischrealty.com

Johnson Insurance Consultants - www.jicbenefits.com

Keeper of the Light - www.LighthouseCelebration.com

Keweenaw Natl Hist Park Advisory - www.nps.gov/kewe

King Copper Motel - www.kingcoppermotel.com

Kinniwabi International Cuisine

Lake Effect Builders LLC - www.lakeeffectbuildersllc.com

Lake Superior Marine Museum Association - www.lsmma.com

Lake Superior Trading Post - www.lstp.com

Lakehead University Residence and Conference Services - www.conferenceservices.lakeheadu.ca

Laughing Loon Crafts - www.TheLaughingLoonOnline.com

Little Marais Lakeside Cabins - www.mma-mn.com

Lutsen Resort - www.lutsenresort.com

Madeline Island Historical Museum - www.madelineislandmuseum.org

Mariner North Resort - www.manorth.com

Marsh & McLennan Agency - www.mma-mn.com

Minnesota Sea Grant - www.seagrant.umn.edu

Municipality of Wawa - www.ExperienceWawa.ca

New London Café - www.newlondoncafe.com

North Shore Scenic Cruises - www.scenicsuperior.com

Old City Hall Eatery & Events - www.soundrestaurantduluth.com

Old Rittenhouse Inn - www.rittenhouseinn.com

Pier B Resort - www.PierBResort.com

Pinehurst Inn Bed & Breakfast - www.pinehurstinn.com

Restaurant 301 - www.restaurant301.com

Rustic Inn Café & Gift Shop - www.rusticinn.cafe

Sand Hills Lighthouse Inn - www.sandhillslighthouseinn.com

Select Realty - Marquette - www.CarolBradyRealEstate.com

Sheraton Duluth Hotel - www.sheratonduluth.com

Silos Restaurant at Pier B - www.pierbresort.com/food-drink

Silverwaves Jewelry - www.Silverwaves.net

Solbakken on Superior - www.SolbakkenOnSuperior.com

Split Rock Lighthouse - www.mnhs.org/places/sites/srl/index.htm

Superior National at Lutsen - www.superiornational.com

Superior Public Museums - www.superiorpublicmuseums.org

Thunder Bay Art Gallery - www.theag.ca

Thunder Bay Parks and Open Spaces - www.thunderbay.ca

Travel Marquette - www.travelmarquettemichigan.com

Travel Superior - TravelSuperior.org

Two Harbors Area Chamber of Commerce - www.twoharborschamber.com

Visit Cook County - www.visitcookcounty.com

Visit Duluth - www.visitduluth.com

WatersEdge Trading Company - www.watersedgetrading.com

Wawa Motor Inn - www.wawamotorinn.com

Whole Foods Co-op - www.wholefoods.coop

William A. Irvin Tours - www.decc.org

Young's General Store - www.youngsgeneralstore.com