Advertiser Links – October / November 2018

Each issue of Lake Superior Magazine is supported by many friends in the community (The Good Guys), among them our loyal advertisers. Listed here are the current issue's list of partners, including their website, if they have one. We invite you to sample their products and services.

AmericInn by Wyndham Silver Bay - www.AmericInn.com/hotels/mn/SilverBay

AmericInn by Wyndham Silver City - www.Americinn.com/hotels/mi/SilverCity

AmericInn by Wyndham Tofte Near Lake Superior - www.AmericInn.com/hotels/mn/Tofte

Avista Realty Group Ltd - www.avistarealty.ca

Bad River Lodge & Casino - www.badriver.com

Bayfield Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Bureau - www.bayfield.org

Best Western Thunder Bay Crossroads - www.bestwestern.com

Black Bear Casino Resort - www.blackbearcasinoresort.com

Blue Water Realty - www.BlueWaterRealty.org

Business North - www.businessnorth.com

Century 21 - https://jodiolson.c21.com

CF Design - www.cfdesignltd.com

City of Thunder Bay - Tourism Division - www.visitthunderbay.com

Comfort Suites - Canal Park - www.choicehotels.com/minnesota/duluth/comfort-suit

Copper Harbor Improvement Association - www.copperharbor.org

Dapple-Gray Bed and Breakfast - www.dapple-gray.com

Designs by Dorie - www.yooperchook.com

Downtown Art Place - www.downtownartplace.com

Duluth Seaway Port Authority www.duluthport.com

Duluth-Superior Area Community Foundation - www.dsacommunityfoundation.com

Fond-du-Luth Casino - www.fondduluthcasino.com

Grand Portage Lodge & Casino - www.grandportage.com

Great Lakes Fleet - www.cn.ca/greatlakesfleet

Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum - www.shipwreckmuseum.com

Greater Downtown Council - www.downtownduluth.com

Harley-Davidson Sport Center - www.hdduluth.com

Heritage Window & Door - www.heritagewindow.com

Historical Society of Michigan - www.hsmichigan.org

Inn on Gitche Gumee - www.innongitchegumee.com

Isle Royale Resorts LLC - www.rockharborlodge.com

Jampot/Holy Transfiguration Skete - poorrockabbey.com

Janisch Realty - www.janischrealty.com

Lake Superior Marine Museum Association - www.lsmma.com

Lake Superior Trading Post - www.lstp.com

Luce County Parks & Recreation - www.lucecountymi.com/parks--recreation

Marsh & McLennan Agency - www.mma-mn.com

Michigan Tech Recreation - www.michigantechrecreation.com

New Scenic Café - www.newsceniccafe.com

Northwest Outlet - www.northwestoutlet.com

Old Rittenhouse Inn - www.rittenhouseinn.com

Pier B Resort Hotel - www.PierBResort.com

Pinehurst Inn Bed & Breakfast - www.pinehurstinn.com

Red Pine Realty - www.redpinerealty.com

Restaurant 301 - www.restaurant301.com

Rustic Inn Café & Gift Shop - www.rusticinn.cafe

Sand Hills Lighthouse Inn - www.sandhillslighthouseinn.com

Select Realty - Marquette - www.CarolBradyRealEstate.com

Sheraton Duluth Hotel - www.sheratonduluth.com

Silos Restaurant at Pier B - www.pierbresort.com/food-drink

Silverwaves Jewelry - www.Silverwaves.net

Sunrise Bakery - www.sunrisegourmet.com

Thunder Bay Art Gallery - www.theag.ca

Travel Marquette - www.travelmarquettemichigan.com

Two Harbors Area Chamber of Commerce - www.twoharborschamber.com

University of Minnesota Press - www.upress.umn.edu

Upper Peninsula Travel & Recreation Association - www.uptravel.com

Visit Duluth - www.visitduluth.com

WatersEdge Trading Company - www.watersedgetrading.com

Whole Foods Co-op - www.wholefoods.coop