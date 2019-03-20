Advertiser Links – April / May 2019

Each issue of Lake Superior Magazine is supported by many friends in the community (The Good Guys), among them our loyal advertisers. Listed here are the current issue's list of partners, including their website, if they have one. We invite you to sample their products and services.

Algoma Central Corporation - algonet.com/careers

AmericInn by Wyndham Silver Bay - www.AmericInn.com/hotels/mn/SilverBay

AmericInn by Wyndham Silver City - www.Americinn.com/hotels/mi/SilverCity

AmericInn by Wyndham Tofte Near Lake Superior - www.AmericInn.com/hotels/mn/Tofte

Avista Realty Group Ltd - www.avistarealty.ca

Bad River Lodge & Casino - www.badriver.com

Bayfield County Tourism - www.travelbayfieldcounty.com

Bluefin Bay on Lake Superior - www.bluefinbay.com

Burlington Bay Municipal Campground - www.TwoHarborsMN.gov

BusinessNorth Inc. - www.businessnorth.com

City of Thunder Bay - Tourism Division - www.visitthunderbay.com

City of Washburn - www.cityofwashburn.org

Comfort Suites - Canal Park - www.ChoiceHotels.com/minnesota/duluth/comfort-suites-hotels/mn031

Copper Harbor Improvement Association - www.copperharbor.org

Dapple-Gray Bed and Breakfast - www.dapple-gray.com

Duluth Seaway Port Authority - www.duluthport.com

Fond-du-Luth Casino - www.fondduluthcasino.com

George Kemp Marina - www.kempmarina.com

Gordy's Hi-Hat - www.gordys-hihat.com

Gordy's Warming House - www.warming-house.com

Grand Portage Lodge & Casino - www.grandportage.com

Great Lakes Fleet - www.cn.ca/greatlakesfleet

Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum - www.shipwreckmuseum.com

Hanson Property

Harbor House Sweets - harborhousesweets.com

Harley-Davidson Sport Center - www.hdduluth.com

Hausers Superior View Farm - www.superiorviewfarm.com/

Historical Society of Michigan - www.hsmichigan.org

Hollow Rock Resort - www.hollowrockresort.com

Isle Royale Line Inc. - www.isleroyale.com

Isle Royale Resorts LLC - www.rockharborlodge.com

Janisch Realty - www.janischrealty.com

Keppers Design Architecture - www.keppersdesign.com

Lake Superior Trading Post - www.lstp.com

Lakehead University Residence and Conference Services - www.conferenceservices.lakeheadu.ca

Le Sault de Ste. Marie Historic Sites - www.saulthistoricsites.com

Marsh & McLennan Agency - www.marshmma.com

Maureen's LLC - www.maureensllc.com

Munising Visitors Bureau - www.munising.org

New Scenic Café - www.newsceniccafe.com

Northland Plastic Surgery & Skin Care Center - northlandplasticsurgery.com

Northwest Outlet - www.northwestoutlet.com

Old Rittenhouse Inn - www.rittenhouseinn.com

Pictured Rocks Cruises - www.picturedrocks.com

Pier B Resort Hotel - www.PierBResort.com

Pinehurst Inn Bed & Breakfast - www.pinehurstinn.com

Restaurant 301 - www.restaurant301.com

Rustic Inn Café & Gift Shop - www.rusticinn.cafe

Sand Hills Lighthouse Inn - www.sandhillslighthouseinn.com

Sault Ste. Marie Convention & Visitors Bureau - www.SaultSteMarie.com

Select Realty - Marquette - www.CarolBradyRealEstate.com

Sheraton Duluth Hotel - www.sheratonduluth.com

Silos Restaurant at Pier B - www.pierbresort.com/food-drink

Split Rock Lighthouse - www.mnhs.org/places/sites/srl/index.htm

Superior National at Lutsen - www.superiornational.com

Superior Public Museums - www.superiorpublicmuseums.org

Surfside on Lake Superior - www.surfsideonsuperior.com

Temperance Landing - www.temperancelanding.com

Thunder Bay Art Gallery - www.theag.ca

Thunder Bay Parks and Open Spaces - www.thunderbay.ca

Tower of History - www.saulthistoricsites.com

Travel Marquette - www.travelmarquette.com

Two Harbors Area Chamber of Commerce - www.twoharbors.com

Upper Peninsula Travel & Recreation Association - www.uptravel.com

Visit Cook County - www.visitcookcounty.com

Visit Duluth - www.visitduluth.com

Whitefish Point Light Station - www.shipwreckmuseum.com

Whole Foods Co-op - www.wholefoods.coop

Wisconsin Sea Grant - www.seagrant.wisc.edu

Young's General Store - www.youngsgeneralstore.com