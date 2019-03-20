Advertiser Links – April / May 2019

Each issue of Lake Superior Magazine is supported by many friends in the community (The Good Guys), among them our loyal advertisers. Listed here are the current issue's list of partners, including their website, if they have one. We invite you to sample their products and services.
- Algoma Central Corporation - algonet.com/careers
- AmericInn by Wyndham Silver Bay - www.AmericInn.com/hotels/mn/SilverBay
- AmericInn by Wyndham Silver City - www.Americinn.com/hotels/mi/SilverCity
- AmericInn by Wyndham Tofte Near Lake Superior - www.AmericInn.com/hotels/mn/Tofte
- Avista Realty Group Ltd - www.avistarealty.ca
- Bad River Lodge & Casino - www.badriver.com
- Bayfield County Tourism - www.travelbayfieldcounty.com
- Bluefin Bay on Lake Superior - www.bluefinbay.com
- Burlington Bay Municipal Campground - www.TwoHarborsMN.gov
- BusinessNorth Inc. - www.businessnorth.com
- City of Thunder Bay - Tourism Division - www.visitthunderbay.com
- City of Washburn - www.cityofwashburn.org
- Comfort Suites - Canal Park - www.ChoiceHotels.com/minnesota/duluth/comfort-suites-hotels/mn031
- Copper Harbor Improvement Association - www.copperharbor.org
- Dapple-Gray Bed and Breakfast - www.dapple-gray.com
- Duluth Seaway Port Authority - www.duluthport.com
- Fond-du-Luth Casino - www.fondduluthcasino.com
- George Kemp Marina - www.kempmarina.com
- Gordy's Hi-Hat - www.gordys-hihat.com
- Gordy's Warming House - www.warming-house.com
- Grand Portage Lodge & Casino - www.grandportage.com
- Great Lakes Fleet - www.cn.ca/greatlakesfleet
- Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum - www.shipwreckmuseum.com
- Hanson Property
- Harbor House Sweets - harborhousesweets.com
- Harley-Davidson Sport Center - www.hdduluth.com
- Hausers Superior View Farm - www.superiorviewfarm.com/
- Historical Society of Michigan - www.hsmichigan.org
- Hollow Rock Resort - www.hollowrockresort.com
- Isle Royale Line Inc. - www.isleroyale.com
- Isle Royale Resorts LLC - www.rockharborlodge.com
- Janisch Realty - www.janischrealty.com
- Keppers Design Architecture - www.keppersdesign.com
- Lake Superior Trading Post - www.lstp.com
- Lakehead University Residence and Conference Services - www.conferenceservices.lakeheadu.ca
- Le Sault de Ste. Marie Historic Sites - www.saulthistoricsites.com
- Marsh & McLennan Agency - www.marshmma.com
- Maureen's LLC - www.maureensllc.com
- Munising Visitors Bureau - www.munising.org
- New Scenic Café - www.newsceniccafe.com
- Northland Plastic Surgery & Skin Care Center - northlandplasticsurgery.com
- Northwest Outlet - www.northwestoutlet.com
- Old Rittenhouse Inn - www.rittenhouseinn.com
- Pictured Rocks Cruises - www.picturedrocks.com
- Pier B Resort Hotel - www.PierBResort.com
- Pinehurst Inn Bed & Breakfast - www.pinehurstinn.com
- Restaurant 301 - www.restaurant301.com
- Rustic Inn Café & Gift Shop - www.rusticinn.cafe
- Sand Hills Lighthouse Inn - www.sandhillslighthouseinn.com
- Sault Ste. Marie Convention & Visitors Bureau - www.SaultSteMarie.com
- Select Realty - Marquette - www.CarolBradyRealEstate.com
- Sheraton Duluth Hotel - www.sheratonduluth.com
- Silos Restaurant at Pier B - www.pierbresort.com/food-drink
- Split Rock Lighthouse - www.mnhs.org/places/sites/srl/index.htm
- Superior National at Lutsen - www.superiornational.com
- Superior Public Museums - www.superiorpublicmuseums.org
- Surfside on Lake Superior - www.surfsideonsuperior.com
- Temperance Landing - www.temperancelanding.com
- Thunder Bay Art Gallery - www.theag.ca
- Thunder Bay Parks and Open Spaces - www.thunderbay.ca
- Tower of History - www.saulthistoricsites.com
- Travel Marquette - www.travelmarquette.com
- Two Harbors Area Chamber of Commerce - www.twoharbors.com
- Upper Peninsula Travel & Recreation Association - www.uptravel.com
- Visit Cook County - www.visitcookcounty.com
- Visit Duluth - www.visitduluth.com
- Whitefish Point Light Station - www.shipwreckmuseum.com
- Whole Foods Co-op - www.wholefoods.coop
- Wisconsin Sea Grant - www.seagrant.wisc.edu
- Young's General Store - www.youngsgeneralstore.com
RV camping
Coming to your area in May. Interested in RV campgrounds.
Leonard Chandler | Great Lake Destinations
I was a Lake Superior student living in the Sault, but will never forget that storm and that night.
Brenda Thom | A Night to Remember: A Newsman and a Sailor Recall When the Fitz Went Down
Mojakka is a fish soup originating in the region of Kalajoki, Finland and dating back to the days w
Randy Karpinen | Recipe Box: Making Mojakka
Big Lake storm – why not put in buffer strips in Duluth? All the farm land ditches have them.
Joyce Lobitz | Around the Circle This Week: October 12, 2018
Is there a schedule or list of speakers/topics available for this year's McDougall's Dream?
Ray Horton | McDougall’s Dream