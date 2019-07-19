Advertiser Links – August / September 2019

Each issue of Lake Superior Magazine is supported by many friends in the community (The Good Guys), among them our loyal advertisers. Listed here are the current issue's list of partners, including their website, if they have one. We invite you to sample their products and services.
- Algoma Central Corporation - algonet.com/careers
- Allete/Minnesota Power - www.allete.com
- AmericInn by Wyndham Silver Bay - www.AmericInn.com/hotels/mn/SilverBay
- AmericInn by Wyndham Silver City - www.Americinn.com/hotels/mi/SilverCity
- AmericInn by Wyndham Tofte Near Lake Superior - www.AmericInn.com/hotels/mn/Tofte
- Avista Realty Group Ltd - www.avistarealty.ca
- Bella Vista Motel & Cottages - www.bellavistamotel.com
- Bender's Shoes - www.bendersshoes.com
- Big Snow Resort - www.bigsnow.com
- Blacklock Nature Sanctuary - www.BlacklockNatureSanctuary.org
- Burlington Bay Municipal Campground - www.TwoHarborsMN.gov
- City of Thunder Bay - Tourism Division - www.visitthunderbay.com
- City of Washburn - www.cityofwashburn.org
- Comfort Suites - Canal Park - www.ChoiceHotels.com/minnesota/duluth/comfort-suites-hotels/mn031
- Copper Harbor Improvement Association - www.copperharbor.org
- Country Village Shops - www.copperharbor.org
- Dapple-Gray Bed and Breakfast - www.dapple-gray.com
- Delaware Underground Copper Mine Tours - www.delawarecopperminetours.com
- Dockside Seafood Markets - www.docksidefishmarket.com
- Downtown Art Place - www.downtownartplace.com
- Duluth Monument - www.duluthmonument.com
- Duluth Seaway Port Authority - www.duluthport.com
- Eagle Lodge Lakeside Cabins - www.eaglelodgecabins-lakeside.com
- Gitche Gumee Wedding Show - www.gitchegumeeweddingshow.com
- Gogebic Community College - www.gogebic.edu
- Gordy's Hi-Hat - www.gordys-hihat.com
- Gordy's Warming House - www.warming-house.com
- Grand Portage Lodge & Casino - www.grandportage.com
- Grandpa's Barn - www.CopperHarborBooks.com
- Great Lakes Fleet - www.cn.ca/greatlakesfleet
- Great Lakes Maritime Academy - www.nmc.edu/maritime
- Greater Downtown Council - www.downtownduluth.com
- Harbor House Sweets harborhousesweets.com
- Harley-Davidson Sport Center - www.hdduluth.com
- Hausers Superior View Farm - www.superiorviewfarm.com/
- Historical Society of Michigan - www.hsmichigan.org
- Isle Royale Line Inc. - www.isleroyale.com
- Isle Royale Resorts LLC - www.rockharborlodge.com
- Jampot/Holy Transfiguration - Sketepoorrockabbey.com
- Johnson Insurance Consultants - www.jicbenefits.com
- Keppers Design Architecture - www.keppersdesign.com
- Keweenaw Natl Hist Park Advisory - www.nps.gov/kewe
- King Copper Motel - www.kingcoppermotel.com
- Lake County Chamber of Commerce - www.twoharbors.com
- Lake County Historical Society - www.LakeCountyHistoricalSociety.org
- Lake Superior Marine Museum Association - www.lsmma.com
- Lake Superior Trading Post - www.lstp.com
- Laughing Loon Crafts & Gifts of the North - www.TheLaughingLoonOnline.com
- Mariner North Resort - www.manorth.com
- Marsh & McLennan Agency - www.MarshMMA.com
- Maureen's LLC - www.maureensllc.com
- Old Rittenhouse Inn - www.rittenhouseinn.com
- Pier B Resort Hotel - www.PierBResort.com
- Pinehurst Inn Bed & Breakfast - www.pinehurstinn.com
- RE/Max First Choice - Thunder Bay - www.remax-thunderbay.com
- Restaurant 301 - www.restaurant301.com
- Rustic Inn Café & Gift Shop - www.rusticinn.cafe
- Select Realty - Marquette - www.CarolBradyRealEstate.com
- Sheraton Duluth Hotel - www.sheratonduluth.com
- Shoreline Resort - www.ExploringTheNorth.com/shoreline/resort.html
- Silos Restaurant at Pier B - www.pierbresort.com/food-drink
- Solbakken on Superior - www.SolbakkenOnSuperior.com
- Split Rock Lighthouse - www.mnhs.org/places/sites/srl/index.htm
- Superior Public Museums - www.superiorpublicmuseums.org
- Thunder Bay Art Gallery - www.theag.ca
- Thunder Bay Parks and Open Spaces - www.thunderbay.ca
- Travel Marquette - www.travelmarquette.com
- University of WI Superior - www.uwsuper.edu
- Victoria's Cupboard - www.victoriascupboard.com
- Visit Cook County - www.visitcookcounty.com
- Visit Duluth - www.visitduluth.com
- WatersEdge Trading Company - www.watersedgetrading.com
- Whole Foods Co-op - www.wholefoods.coop
- Woodmagic - www.woodmagic.org
- Young's General Store - www.youngsgeneralstore.com
