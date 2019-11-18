Advertiser Links – December / January 2020

Each issue of Lake Superior Magazine is supported by many friends in the community (The Good Guys), among them our loyal advertisers. Listed here are the current issue's list of partners, including their website, if they have one. We invite you to sample their products and services.
- Algoma Central Corporation - algonet.com/careers
- Altwood Company - AltwoodCompany.com
- AmericInn by Wyndham Silver Bay - www.AmericInn.com/hotels/mn/SilverBay
- AmericInn by Wyndham Silver City - www.Americinn.com/hotels/mi/SilverCity
- AmericInn by Wyndham Tofte Near Lake Superior - www.AmericInn.com/hotels/mn/Tofte
- Anderson's North Shore Resort - www.andersonscabins.com
- At Sara's Table - Chester Creek Café - www.astccc.net
- Bellisio's Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar - www.bellisios.com
- Bender's Shoes - www.bendersshoes.com
- Best Western Bridgeview - www.bestwesternbridgeview.com
- Best Western Plus - Spirit Mountain - bwspiritmountainduluth.com
- Best Western Plus Superior Inn - www.SuperiorInnGrandMarais.com
- Bluefin Bay on Lake Superior - www.bluefinbay.com
- Boarders Inn & Suites - www.staycobblestone.com/wi/superior/
- BusinessNorth Inc. - www.businessnorth.com
- Canal Park Brewing Company - www.canalparkbrewery.com
- Canal Park Lodge - www.canalparklodge.com
- Cascade Lodge & Restaurant - www.cascadelodgemn.com
- Chequamegon Book Company - www.chequamegonbooks.com
- City of Thunder Bay Tourism Division - www.visitthunderbay.com
- Comfort Inn - West - www.ComfortInn.com/mn017
- Comfort Suites - Canal Park - www.ChoiceHotels.com/minnesota/duluth/comfort-suites-hotels/mn031
- Custom Lines - CustomLinesSaunas.com
- Dapple-Gray Bed and Breakfast - www.dapple-gray.com
- Days Inn Duluth Lakewalk - www.daysinnduluth.com
- Edgewater Hotel & Waterpark - www.duluthwaterpark.com
- Fitger's Inn - www.fitgers.com
- Fond-du-Luth Casino - www.fondduluthcasino.com
- Grand Portage Lodge & Casino - www.grandportage.com
- Grandma's Saloon & Grill - www.grandmasrestaurants.com
- Grandma's Saloon & Grill - Miller Hill - www.grandmasrestaurants.com
- Great Lakes Fleet - www.cn.ca/greatlakesfleet
- Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum - www.shipwreckmuseum.com
- Greater Downtown Council - www.downtownduluth.com
- Hampton Inn Duluth Canal Park - www.duluthmn.hamptoninn.com
- Hayward Area Chamber of Commerce - www.haywardareachamber.com
- Historical Society of Michigan - www.hsmichigan.org
- Hollow Rock Resort - www.hollowrockresort.com
- Inn on Lake Superior - www.innonlakesuperior.com
- Isle Royale Resorts LLC - www.rockharborlodge.com
- Jeweler of the North Shore - www.jewelerofthenorthshore.com
- Lake County Chamber of Commerce - www.twoharbors.com
- Lake Superior Trading Post - www.lstp.com
- Little Angie's Cantina and Grill - www.littleangies.com
- Mainstream Boutique Cloquet - www.mainstreamduluth.com
- Maureen's LLC - www.maureensllc.com
- New Scenic Café - www.newsceniccafe.com
- Northland Plastic Surgery & Skin Care Center - northlandplasticsurgery.com
- Old Rittenhouse Inn - www.rittenhouseinn.com
- Pier B Resort Hotel - www.PierBResort.com
- Restaurant 301 - www.restaurant301.com
- Rustic Inn Café & Gift Shop - www.rusticinn.cafe
- Select Realty - Marquette - www.CarolBradyRealEstate.com
- Sheraton Duluth Hotel - www.sheratonduluth.com
- Silos Restaurant at Pier B - www.pierbresort.com/food-drink
- Sir Benedict's Tavern On the Lake - www.sirbens.com
- Solbakken on Superior - www.SolbakkenOnSuperior.com
- The Sports Garden - www.thesportsgarden.com
- Thunder Bay Art Gallery - www.theag.ca
- Travel Marquette - www.travelmarquette.com
- US Bank - www.usbank.com
- Va Bene - www.vabenecaffe.com
- Vango's Pizza & Cocktail Lounge - www.vangospizza.com
- Victoria's Cupboard - www.victoriascupboard.com
- Visit Cook County - www.visitcookcounty.com
- Visit Duluth - www.visitduluth.com
- Whole Foods Co-op - www.wholefoods.coop
