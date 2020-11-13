Advertiser Links – December / January 2021

Each issue of Lake Superior Magazine is supported by many friends in the community (The Good Guys), among them our loyal advertisers. Listed here are the current issue's list of partners, including their website, if they have one. We invite you to sample their products and services.

AdventureUs - www.getadventureus.com

AmericInn by Wyndham Silver Bay - www.AmericInn.com/hotels/mn/SilverBay

AmericInn by Wyndham Silver City - www.Americinn.com/hotels/mi/SilverCity

AmericInn by Wyndham Tofte Near Lake Superior - www.AmericInn.com/hotels/mn/Tofte

Anderson's North Shore Resort - www.andersonscabins.com

At Sara's Table - Chester Creek Café - www.astccc.net

Bellisio's Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar - www.bellisios.com

Best Western Bridgeview - www.bestwesternbridgeview.com

Best Western Plus - Spirit Mountain - BWSpiritMountainDuluth.com

Best Western Plus Superior Inn - www.SuperiorInnGrandMarais.com

Blue Water Realty - www.BlueWaterRealty.org

Boarders Inn & Suites - www.staycobblestone.com/wi/superior/

Bruckelmyer Brothers LLC - www.bruckelmyerbrothers.com

Canal Park Brewing Company - www.canalparkbrewery.com

Canal Park Lodge - www.canalparklodge.com

Cascade Lodge & Restaurant - www.cascadelodgemn.com

Chequamegon Book Company - www.chequamegonbooks.com

City of Thunder Bay - Tourism Division - www.visitthunderbay.com

Comfort Suites - Canal Park - www.choicehotels.com/minnesota/duluth/comfort-suites-hotels/mn031

Dapple-Gray Bed and Breakfast - www.dapple-gray.com

Days Inn Duluth Lakewalk - www.daysinnduluth.com

Edgewater Hotel & Waterpark - www.duluthwaterpark.com

Fitger's Inn - www.fitgers.com

Fond-du-Luth Casino - www.fondduluthcasino.com

Grand Portage Lodge & Casino - www.grandportage.com

Grandma's Inc. - www.grandmasrestaurants.com

Grandma's Saloon & Grill - www.grandmasrestaurants.com

Grandma's Saloon & Grill - Miller Hill - www.grandmasrestaurants.com

Great Lakes Fleet1 - www.cn.ca/greatlakesfleet

Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum - www.shipwreckmuseum.com

Greater Downtown Council - www.downtownduluth.com

Hampton Inn Duluth Canal Park - www.duluthmn.hamptoninn.com

Hiner Home Design - www.hinerhomedesigns.com

Historical Society of Michigan - www.hsmichigan.org

Inn on Lake Superior - www.innonlakesuperior.com

Isle Royale Resorts LLC - www.rockharborlodge.com

Jeweler of the North Shore - www.jewelerofthenorthshore.com

Lake County Chamber of Commerce - https://lakecounty-chamber.com

Little Angie's Cantina and Grill - www.littleangies.com

Marlor Press Inc. - www.marlinebree.com

Maureen's LLC - www.maureensllc.com

New Scenic Café - www.newsceniccafe.com

Northland Plastic Surgery & Skin Care Center - northlandplasticsurgery.com

Old Rittenhouse Inn - www.rittenhouseinn.com

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgical Assoc. - www.OMSANorthland.com

Oreb Lram Fine Jewelry - www.oreblram.com

Pier B Resort Hotel - www.PierBResort.com

Pifer Publications

Restaurant 301 - www.restaurant301.com

Rustic Inn Café & Gift Shop - www.rusticinn.cafe

Select Realty - Marquette - www.CarolBradyRealEstate.com

Silos Restaurant at Pier B - www.pierbresort.com/food-drink

Solbakken on Superior - www.SolbakkenOnSuperior.com

Soumis Construction - www.SoumisConstruction.com

Va Bene - www.vabenecaffe.com

Vango's Pizza & Cocktail Lounge - www.vangospizza.com

Visit Cook County - www.visitcookcounty.com

Visit Duluth - www.visitduluth.com

Wisconsin Sea Grant - www.seagrant.wisc.edu