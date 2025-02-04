Advertiser Links – February / March 2025

Each issue of Lake Superior Magazine is supported by many friends in the community, among them our loyal advertisers. Listed here are the current issue's list of partners, including their website, if they have one. We invite you to sample their products and services.
- AdventureUs - www.getadventureus.com
- AmericInn by Wyndham Ashland - www.AmericInn.com
- AmericInn by Wyndham Tofte Near Lake Superior - www.AmericInn.com/hotels/mn/Tofte
- Anderson’s North Shore Resort - www.andersonscabins.com
- Arco Coffee - www.arcocoffee.com
- Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce - www.visitashland.com
- At Sara’s Table - Chester Creek Cafè - www.astccc.net
- Barker’s Island Inn - www.barkersislandinn.com
- Bayfield Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Bureau - www.bayfield.org
- Bellisio’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar - www.bellisios.com
- Bender’s Shoes - www.bendersshoes.com
- Benoit Cheese Haus - www.BenoitCheese.com
- Best Western - The Hotel Chequamegon - www.hotelc.com
- Black Beach Inn by GrandStay - www.grandstayhospitality.com/find-a-hotel/
- Blue Water Oral & Facial Surgery - www.BlueWaterOral.Surgery
- Blue Wave on the Bay Inn - www.bluewaveinnashland.com
- Bruckelmyer Brothers LLC - www.BruckelmyerBrothers.com
- Burlington Bay Municipal Campground - www.TwoHarborsMN.gov
- Canal Park Brewing Company - www.canalparkbrewery.com
- Canal Park Lodge - www.canalparklodge.com
- Casa Latte LLC - casalatte.com
- Cascade Lodge & Restaurant - www.cascadelodgemn.com
- City of Ironwood/Ironwood Tourism Council - travelironwood.com
- City of Proctor - VisitProctor.com
- City of Thunder Bay - Tourism Division - www.visitthunderbay.com
- City of Washburn - www.CityOfWashburn.org
- Cobblestone Inn - Ashland - www.staycobblestone.com
- Crest Motel - www.visitashland.com/member/crest-motel/
- Dapple-Gray Bed and Breakfast - www.dapple-gray.com
- DeWitt-Seitz Marketplace Merchants Assn. - www.dewittseitz.com
- Downtown Art Place - www.downtownartplace.com
- Duluth Seaway Port Authority - www.duluthport.com
- Fitger’s Inn - www.fitgers.com
- Fort William Historical Park - www.fwhp.ca
- Full Keel Coffee - www.FullKeelCoffee.com
- Grand Portage Lodge & Casin - www.grandportage.com
- Grandma’s Saloon & Grill - www.grandmasrestaurants.com
- Grandma’s Saloon & Grill - Miller Hill - www.grandmasrestaurants.com
- Grandpa’s Barn - www.GrandpasBarnBooks.com
- Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum - www.shipwreckmuseum.com
- Hampton Inn Duluth Canal Park - www.duluthmn.hamptoninn.com
- Harbor House Sweets - harborhousesweets.com
- Hausers Superior View Farm - www.superiorviewfarm.com/
- Hayward Area Chamber of Commerce - www.haywardareachamber.com
- Hemma Living - hemmaliving.com
- Hollow Rock Resort - www.hollowrockresort.com
- Inn at Timber Cove - www.innattimbercove.com
- Keweenaw Mountain Lodge - www.KeweenawMountainLodge.com
- Keweenaw Natl Hist Park Advisory - www.nps.gov/kewe
- Kindred Stone - kindredstone.com
- Kinniwabi International Cuisine
- Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua - www.bigtop.org
- Lakeside Motel - www.lakesidemotelashland.com
- Lakewalk Suites - www.lakewalksuites.com
- Lift Bridge Lodge - www.liftbridgelodge.com
- Lighthouse Bed & Breakfast Inn - www.lighthousebb.org
- Little Angie’s Cantina and Grill - www.littleangies.com
- Lovin Lake County - lovinlakecounty.com
- Madeline Island Ferry Line - www.madferry.com
- Marine Innovations Inc - www.marineinnovations.com
- Mariner North Resort - www.manorth.com
- Maureen’s LLC - www.maureensllc.com
- Mis Cosmetiques - mixcosmetiques.com
- MPECU - www.mpecu.com
- Northern Great Lakes Visitor Center - www.nglvc.org
- Northland Plastic Surgery & Skin Care Center - northlandplasticsurgery.com
- Old Rittenhouse Inn - www.rittenhouseinn.com
- Once Again Used & New - facebook.com/
- Outdoor North - outdoornorth.com
- Outpost Motel - www.outpostmotel.com
- Pier B Resort Hotel - www.PierBResort.com
- Pifer Publications
- Plato’s Closet - platosclosetduluth.com
- Quality Inn of Ashland - www.choicehotels.com
- Red Rock Lodge Inc. - www.discoverthelodge.ca
- River Rock Inn & Bait Shop - www.riverrockinn.net
- Riverwest Vacation Rentals - www.RiverWestDuluth.com
- Second Wind Country Inn B&B - www.secondwindcountryinn.com
- Select Realty - Marquette - www.CarolBradyRealEstate.com
- Silverwaves Jewelry - www.Silverwaves.net
- Spirit Mountain Recreation Area - www.spiritmt.com
- Split Rock Lighthouse - www.mnhs.org/splitrock
- Super 8 Motel - Ashland - www.super8.com
- Superior Business Improvement District - superiorbid.com
- Superior Med Spa - superiormedspallc.com
- Superior Public Museums - www.superiorpublicmuseums.org
- Superior Waffles - superiorwaffles.com
- Tap on Tower - tapontower.com
- The Loft Duluth - www.theloftinduluth.com
- The Pillars of Hermantown - www.pillarsseniorliving.com/hermanton
- The Suites Hotel at Waterfront Plaza - www.thesuitesduluth.com
- Tiny Riot Boutique - shoptinyriot.com
- Travel Marquette - www.travelmarquette.com
- Valentini’s - www.valentinisduluth.com
- Visit Keweenaw - www.keweenaw.info
- Washburn Chamber of Commerce - www.washburnchamber.com/
- Washburn Inn/Washburn Events Center - www.washburninn.com
- WatersEdge Trading Company - www.watersedgetrading.com