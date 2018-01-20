Vote for this year's Best of the Lake

Click here to cast your votes now
For more than two decades, readers of Lake Superior Magazine have shared their favorite spots, sights, restaurants, lodgings and recreation for the Best of the Lake awards. This year, we’re at it again.
“We know how much our past winners have taken pride in earning their Best of the Lake award,” says Editor Konnie LeMay. “We’re anxiously waiting to see who and what our winners are for this year.”
We encourage communities to stuff the ballot box with local favorites. The categories this year are:
- Best Waterfall
- Best Local Landmark
- Best Locally Made Store
- Best Local Music Group
- Best Restaurant or Cafe
- Best Walking Trail
- Best Family Attraction
- Best Overnight Lodging
- Best Brewery, Distillery or Cocktail Bar
- Best Sandy Swimming Beach
- Best Doggie Destination
- Best Reader's Choice (anything goes)
Local residents, regular visitors and far-flung lakegoers – anyone who loves the Lake and its environs – can vote. Ballots for the Best of the Lake 2018 will be accepted through June 1.
Each category includes all three states and the province – you can choose favorites for each shore.
Winners will be announced in the August/September issue of Lake Superior Magazine. Each winner will receive an awards certificate, a window cling and a special badge for its website.
