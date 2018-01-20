Vote for this year's Best of the Lake

For more than two decades, readers of Lake Superior Magazine have shared their favorite spots, sights, restaurants, lodgings and recreation for the Best of the Lake awards. This year, we’re at it again.

“We know how much our past winners have taken pride in earning their Best of the Lake award,” says Editor Konnie LeMay. “We’re anxiously waiting to see who and what our winners are for this year.”

We encourage communities to stuff the ballot box with local favorites. The categories this year are:

Best Waterfall

Best Local Landmark

Best Locally Made Store

Best Local Music Group

Best Restaurant or Cafe

Best Walking Trail

Best Family Attraction

Best Overnight Lodging

Best Brewery, Distillery or Cocktail Bar

Best Sandy Swimming Beach

Best Doggie Destination

Best Reader's Choice (anything goes)

Local residents, regular visitors and far-flung lakegoers – anyone who loves the Lake and its environs – can vote. Ballots for the Best of the Lake 2018 will be accepted through June 1.

Each category includes all three states and the province – you can choose favorites for each shore.

Winners will be announced in the August/September issue of Lake Superior Magazine. Each winner will receive an awards certificate, a window cling and a special badge for its website.