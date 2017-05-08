× Expand June / July 2017 On the cover: An inviting summer day on Minnesota’s North Shore near Silver Bay. Photo by Larry & Linda Dunlap.

FEATURES

Out of This World by Felicia Schneiderhan

Caribou may not be the most astonishing thing about Ontario’s Slate Islands. That a meteorite birthed the archipelago probably is. Read on!

Radiant by Konnie LeMay

You’ve heard of “power couples.” Now come meet the non-motorized dynamic duo whose photos transport you to our quiet wilderness places.

U.P. History in Stone by Sonny Longtine

After fires devastated some of the Upper Peninsula’s cities a century ago, our Big Lake backyard provided rock-solid materials to rebuild.

THE GUIDE

Lodging/Entertainment: Beyond Gaming by Konnie LeMay

Rediscover the resort complexes that have grown around gaming.

Events: Fish Fight by Anne Siders

The lutefisk flies when the Norwegians battle the Swedes. Really.

The Directory: Places to eat, sleep and find good fun.

Fine Arts: Inspiring Natures by John Henricksson

These artists find their muses just outside their studio doors.

Roundup: Tips & Tidbits by Bob Berg

Keweenaw Mountain Lodge, coffee roasting and Freehands Lakeside.

LAKE SUPERIOR LIVING

Homes: Care & Feeding of Your Cabin by Spike Carlsen

A famed Minnesota handyman, author and North Shore cabin expert shares his tested tips for keeping your cabin, camp or cottage happy.

Recipe Box: Nature’s Candy by Beth Dooley

Harvested in spring, maple syrup is the only native North American sweetener. Read about the harvest and try two tasty recipes.

Health & Wellness: Getting to the Point by Phil Bencomo

Once ignored by modern medicine, acupuncture has become an accepted medical option for local hospitals and providers.

DEPARTMENTS

Letters

Behind the Pages

Welcome to the Big Lake: Heads Up for Summer by Konnie LeMay

Around the Circle by Phil Bencomo

Reviews: Thanks for the Memoirs

Lake Superior Journal: A Summer Alight by Adam de Pencier

By the Shores: Pictured Rocks Beach by Tim Trombley

Travel & Events by Bob Berg

Travel: Choices for Cruising the Minnesota Shore by Bob Berg

Lake Superior Marketplace

View•Point: Lighting Up the Sky by David R. Johnson