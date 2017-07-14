August / September 2017
On the cover: The Wisconsin lighthouse on Outer Island is one of those with rare guided cruise visits possible only during the Apostle Islands Lighthouse Celebration. Photo by Mark Weller.
FEATURES
To Devils Island Lighthouse by Judy Budreau
A world of water and a rare lighthouse visit open to those who venture to the edge of the Apostle Islands for the Lighthouse Celebration.
That Michigan Nut by Konnie LeMay
Photographer John McCormick is not shy about his proud love affair with his home state. It’s what makes him a Michigan Nut.
Best of the Lake 2017 by You, Our Readers
We asked and you responded, sometimes with some surprising top picks. Turn the pages to find our Best of the Lake winners revealed.
LAKE SUPERIOR LIVING
Home: Tree to Shining Tree by Konnie LeMay
Late fall and early spring are optimum times to plant a tree, say experts. We get tips from a tree guru who grows his stock from local seed.
Recipe Box: Food Growing on Water by Beth Dooley
Wild rice, the “good berry” revered by the Ojibwe people for centuries, remains one of the most delectable and sought-after local foods.
Health & Wellness: Whole Health is Elementary by Felicia Schneiderhan
A Hillside neighborhood school in Duluth puts good health and lifelong wellness high on its list of community-supported learning for its students.
EDUCATION
Get a Job by Felicia Schneiderhan
Regional career counselors discuss resources for job-seeking students and give their 5 useful tips on how to find work after graduation.
DEPARTMENTS
Letters
Behind the Pages
Welcome to the Big Lake: The Celebration Season by Konnie LeMay
Around the Circle by Phil Bencomo
Reviews: Beach Reads
Lake Superior Journal: Life in a Northern Town by Mary Dougherty
By the Shores: Shovel Point, Minnesota by John Gregor
Heritage: A Line in the Water by Francis M. Carroll
Profile: The Northwoods Fiber Guild by Joe Friedrichs
Travel & Events by Bob Berg
Lake Superior Directory
Lake Superior Marketplace
View•Point: Laker, Saltie by David Schauer
