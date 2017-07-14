× Expand August / September 2017 On the cover: The Wisconsin lighthouse on Outer Island is one of those with rare guided cruise visits possible only during the Apostle Islands Lighthouse Celebration. Photo by Mark Weller.

FEATURES

To Devils Island Lighthouse by Judy Budreau

A world of water and a rare lighthouse visit open to those who venture to the edge of the Apostle Islands for the Lighthouse Celebration.

That Michigan Nut by Konnie LeMay

Photographer John McCormick is not shy about his proud love affair with his home state. It’s what makes him a Michigan Nut.

Best of the Lake 2017 by You, Our Readers

We asked and you responded, sometimes with some surprising top picks. Turn the pages to find our Best of the Lake winners revealed.

LAKE SUPERIOR LIVING

Home: Tree to Shining Tree by Konnie LeMay

Late fall and early spring are optimum times to plant a tree, say experts. We get tips from a tree guru who grows his stock from local seed.

Recipe Box: Food Growing on Water by Beth Dooley

Wild rice, the “good berry” revered by the Ojibwe people for centuries, remains one of the most delectable and sought-after local foods.

Health & Wellness: Whole Health is Elementary by Felicia Schneiderhan

A Hillside neighborhood school in Duluth puts good health and lifelong wellness high on its list of community-supported learning for its students.

EDUCATION

Get a Job by Felicia Schneiderhan

Regional career counselors discuss resources for job-seeking students and give their 5 useful tips on how to find work after graduation.

DEPARTMENTS

Letters

Behind the Pages

Welcome to the Big Lake: The Celebration Season by Konnie LeMay

Around the Circle by Phil Bencomo

Reviews: Beach Reads

Lake Superior Journal: Life in a Northern Town by Mary Dougherty

By the Shores: Shovel Point, Minnesota by John Gregor

Heritage: A Line in the Water by Francis M. Carroll

Profile: The Northwoods Fiber Guild by Joe Friedrichs

Travel & Events by Bob Berg

Lake Superior Directory

Lake Superior Marketplace

View•Point: Laker, Saltie by David Schauer