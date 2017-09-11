October / November 2017

× Expand Terry Wurdemann 395 Cover Pinder Trail

FEATURES

2017 Achievement Award Winner by Konnie LeMay

The Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation joins people, ideas, charitable dollars and a goal of making our communities better.

Fall Icons by Various Photographers

Regional photographers let the leaves, the Lake and some familiar places shine brightly in these places well seasoned by autumn’s brilliant touch.

Lake Superior’s Ghostly Fleet by Frederick Stonehouse

Maritime author and historian Frederick Stonehouse introduces a few of the lost vessels that haunt our memories and, perhaps, our waters.

A Mighty Roar by Jerry Harpt

Any time of year a visit to the wealth of rushing rivers in the western Upper Peninsula can thrill … all within a few hike-able or driveable miles.

LAKE SUPERIOR LIVING

Home: Building Community by Konnie LeMay

At Brickyard Creek, find a boreal forest, delightful cottages and friends.

Health & Wellness: Heads Up (or Down) by Felicia Schneiderhan

Local doctors, coaches and others focus on concussions and safety.

Recipe Box: Trail Mix by Beth Dooley

Healthy and tasty snacks you don’t need to be on a hike to enjoy.

Superior Catches: Outside Inspired

Four editor picks of locally designed clothes.

RECREATION GUIDE

Trails: Breaking Trail by Joanie McGuffin

By land and water, forging our link to Canada’s Great Trail.

Hiking: Gorgeous Gorges by Katya Gordon

Winter can be the best time for a hike along a frozen Minnesota river.

The Directory

Attractions, lodging, restaurants & more

Roundup

Some hot ideas to fill your cold winter days (think tubing, sledding, snowmobile races and a last round of golf).

DEPARTMENTS

Letters

Behind the Pages

Welcome to the Big Lake: Ghosts, Gales & Glorious Color by Konnie LeMay

Around the Circle by Bob Berg & Konnie LeMay

Reviews: Regional Reads

Lake Superior Journal: Put a Light in the Window by Lloyd Jones

By the Shores: Superior Force at Stoney Point, Minnesota by Christian Dalbec

Event: 30 Years of Good Gales by Konnie LeMay

Travel & Events by Bob Berg

Lake Superior Directory

Lake Superior Marketplace

View•Point: Under The Coves by Neil Weaver