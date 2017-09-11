October / November 2017

Terry Wurdemann
395 Cover
Pinder Trail
FEATURES
2017 Achievement Award Winner by Konnie LeMay
The Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation joins people, ideas, charitable dollars and a goal of making our communities better.
Fall Icons by Various Photographers
Regional photographers let the leaves, the Lake and some familiar places shine brightly in these places well seasoned by autumn’s brilliant touch.
Lake Superior’s Ghostly Fleet by Frederick Stonehouse
Maritime author and historian Frederick Stonehouse introduces a few of the lost vessels that haunt our memories and, perhaps, our waters.
A Mighty Roar by Jerry Harpt
Any time of year a visit to the wealth of rushing rivers in the western Upper Peninsula can thrill … all within a few hike-able or driveable miles.
LAKE SUPERIOR LIVING
Home: Building Community by Konnie LeMay
At Brickyard Creek, find a boreal forest, delightful cottages and friends.
Health & Wellness: Heads Up (or Down) by Felicia Schneiderhan
Local doctors, coaches and others focus on concussions and safety.
Recipe Box: Trail Mix by Beth Dooley
Healthy and tasty snacks you don’t need to be on a hike to enjoy.
Superior Catches: Outside Inspired
Four editor picks of locally designed clothes.
RECREATION GUIDE
Trails: Breaking Trail by Joanie McGuffin
By land and water, forging our link to Canada’s Great Trail.
Hiking: Gorgeous Gorges by Katya Gordon
Winter can be the best time for a hike along a frozen Minnesota river.
The Directory
Attractions, lodging, restaurants & more
Roundup
Some hot ideas to fill your cold winter days (think tubing, sledding, snowmobile races and a last round of golf).
DEPARTMENTS
Letters
Behind the Pages
Welcome to the Big Lake: Ghosts, Gales & Glorious Color by Konnie LeMay
Around the Circle by Bob Berg & Konnie LeMay
Reviews: Regional Reads
Lake Superior Journal: Put a Light in the Window by Lloyd Jones
By the Shores: Superior Force at Stoney Point, Minnesota by Christian Dalbec
Event: 30 Years of Good Gales by Konnie LeMay
Travel & Events by Bob Berg
Lake Superior Directory
Lake Superior Marketplace
View•Point: Under The Coves by Neil Weaver
