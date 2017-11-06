December / January 2018

Subscribe online or by calling 888-BIG LAKE (888-244-5253). For just $24.95 ($36.95 in Canada), you'll get six issues of the award-winning magazine, the bonus annual Lake Superior Travel Guide and the Valued Subscriber discount on our calendars, apparel and other products.
FEATURES
Remember These Names by Bob Berg
Most communities have memorials to honor local veterans, but a few retell extraordinary service by individuals so that we never forget.
Skyward: A Focus Above the Waters by Mike Shaw
Shooting the night sky can be a challenge, but one with amazing photographic rewards for those willing to work at it. Mike gives us tips.
Bentleyville & Beyond by Kristina Bourne
Duluth is always a great destination, but during the holidays it becomes a wondrous city of lights for creating a lifetime of family memories.
LAKE SUPERIOR LIVING
Home: Out of the Ashes by Molly Hoeg
When their Minnesota North Shore home burned to the ground, the Luhrsens found many willing helpers to rebuild their dream home.
Health & Wellness: Community of Caring by Tom Pink
Local support for the Hospice of the Eastern Upper Peninsula shows how a community commitment to helping others makes a difference.
Recipe Box: Bring it Home by Beth Dooley
A roundup of regional cookbooks to give to others or add to your shelf.
THE GUIDE
Regional Food: Delivering a Taste of Home by Molly Hoeg
Pasties, potica, Persians, Trenary Toast and Yooper Bars – all these regional items can be shipped for gifts or brought home for the holidays.
Lodging: Historic Relaxation by Lesley DuTemple
Cozy into a Victorian mansion in Laurium, Michigan, for a winter escape with plenty of activity outside and a blazing fire and history inside.
The Directory
Attractions, events, lodging, restaurants & more.
Entertainment: The T-bay Music Scene by Konnie LeMay
An insider tells us what we should know about the musicians and live performance venues in the Lake’s most-populous city.
DEPARTMENTS
Letters
Behind the Pages
Welcome to the Big Lake: All I Want for Christmas … by Konnie LeMay
Around the Circle by Bob Berg & Konnie LeMay
Reviews: A Good Look at Children’s Books
Lake Superior Journal: On a Mission by Rick Fowler
By the Shores: Starry, Starry Light, Eagle Harbor, Michigan by Bryan Byrnes
Travel & Events by Bob Berg
Lake Superior Directory
Lake Superior Marketplace
View•Point: The Shore Is Deer to Us by Paul L. Hayden
