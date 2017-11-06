December / January 2018

Subscribe online or by calling 888-BIG LAKE (888-244-5253). For just $24.95 ($36.95 in Canada), you'll get six issues of the award-winning magazine, the bonus annual Lake Superior Travel Guide and the Valued Subscriber discount on our calendars, apparel and other products.

FEATURES

Remember These Names by Bob Berg

Most communities have memorials to honor local veterans, but a few retell extraordinary service by individuals so that we never forget.

Skyward: A Focus Above the Waters by Mike Shaw

Shooting the night sky can be a challenge, but one with amazing photographic rewards for those willing to work at it. Mike gives us tips.

Bentleyville & Beyond by Kristina Bourne

Duluth is always a great destination, but during the holidays it becomes a wondrous city of lights for creating a lifetime of family memories.

LAKE SUPERIOR LIVING

Home: Out of the Ashes by Molly Hoeg

When their Minnesota North Shore home burned to the ground, the Luhrsens found many willing helpers to rebuild their dream home.

Health & Wellness: Community of Caring by Tom Pink

Local support for the Hospice of the Eastern Upper Peninsula shows how a community commitment to helping others makes a difference.

Recipe Box: Bring it Home by Beth Dooley

A roundup of regional cookbooks to give to others or add to your shelf.

THE GUIDE

Regional Food: Delivering a Taste of Home by Molly Hoeg

Pasties, potica, Persians, Trenary Toast and Yooper Bars – all these regional items can be shipped for gifts or brought home for the holidays.

Lodging: Historic Relaxation by Lesley DuTemple

Cozy into a Victorian mansion in Laurium, Michigan, for a winter escape with plenty of activity outside and a blazing fire and history inside.

The Directory

Attractions, events, lodging, restaurants & more.

Entertainment: The T-bay Music Scene by Konnie LeMay

An insider tells us what we should know about the musicians and live performance venues in the Lake’s most-populous city.

DEPARTMENTS

Letters

Behind the Pages

Welcome to the Big Lake: All I Want for Christmas … by Konnie LeMay

Around the Circle by Bob Berg & Konnie LeMay

Reviews: A Good Look at Children’s Books

Lake Superior Journal: On a Mission by Rick Fowler

By the Shores: Starry, Starry Light, Eagle Harbor, Michigan by Bryan Byrnes

Travel & Events by Bob Berg

Lake Superior Directory

Lake Superior Marketplace

View•Point: The Shore Is Deer to Us by Paul L. Hayden