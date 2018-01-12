February / March 2018

Subscribe online or by calling 888-BIG LAKE (888-244-5253). For just $24.95 ($36.95 in Canada), you'll get six issues of the award-winning magazine, the bonus annual Lake Superior Travel Guide and the Valued Subscriber discount on our calendars, apparel and other products.

FEATURES

40 Years of Delivering the Big Lake by Konnie LeMay

Enjoy our “State of the Magazine” scrapbook as we look back over 40 years of publishing and salute a few of the people met along the way.

Award-Winning Views

The amazing images entered into our annual Lake Superior Photo Contest always delight and surprise us; they’ll do the same for you.

Rebirth of History by Ann Klefstad

The history of the NorShor Theatre in the heart of Duluth’s downtown arts district spans a century and its newest chapter looks to be exciting.

Weddings: Going to the Chapel Museum by Molly Hoeg

You know your wedding will make history … especially if you chose a site in the Lake region site that brings a historic or off-beat twist.

Education: STEM Ready by Felicia Schneiderhan

All around Lake Superior, schools and universities are finding creative and fun ways to encourage young people’s interest in science careers.

LAKE SUPERIOR LIVING

Home: Surrounded by Beauty by Claire Duquette

This Wisconsin waterfront dwelling folds into its environment.

Health & Wellness: Healing All Wounds by Konnie LeMay

Local health organizations bring a plethora of new tools to wound care.

Recipe Box: Surf Over Turf by Beth Dooley

The French have their “terroir” for wine; our wetter version is for fishes.

DEPARTMENTS

Letters

Behind the Pages

Welcome to the Big Lake: Cold Nose, Warm Hearts by Konnie LeMay

Around the Circle by Bob Berg & Konnie LeMay

Reviews: Local authors

Lake Superior Journal: Isle Royale Rainy Afternoon by Jim Marshall

By the Shores: Daylight in the Sea Caves by John Heino

Travel & Events by Bob Berg

Lake Superior Directory

Lake Superior Marketplace

View•Point: Ice Volcano by Shawn Malone