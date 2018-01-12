February / March 2018

Subscribe online or by calling 888-BIG LAKE (888-244-5253). For just $24.95 ($36.95 in Canada), you'll get six issues of the award-winning magazine, the bonus annual Lake Superior Travel Guide and the Valued Subscriber discount on our calendars, apparel and other products.
FEATURES
40 Years of Delivering the Big Lake by Konnie LeMay
Enjoy our “State of the Magazine” scrapbook as we look back over 40 years of publishing and salute a few of the people met along the way.
Award-Winning Views
The amazing images entered into our annual Lake Superior Photo Contest always delight and surprise us; they’ll do the same for you.
Rebirth of History by Ann Klefstad
The history of the NorShor Theatre in the heart of Duluth’s downtown arts district spans a century and its newest chapter looks to be exciting.
Weddings: Going to the
Chapel Museum by Molly Hoeg
You know your wedding will make history … especially if you chose a site in the Lake region site that brings a historic or off-beat twist.
Education: STEM Ready by Felicia Schneiderhan
All around Lake Superior, schools and universities are finding creative and fun ways to encourage young people’s interest in science careers.
LAKE SUPERIOR LIVING
Home: Surrounded by Beauty by Claire Duquette
This Wisconsin waterfront dwelling folds into its environment.
Health & Wellness: Healing All Wounds by Konnie LeMay
Local health organizations bring a plethora of new tools to wound care.
Recipe Box: Surf Over Turf by Beth Dooley
The French have their “terroir” for wine; our wetter version is for fishes.
DEPARTMENTS
Letters
Behind the Pages
Welcome to the Big Lake: Cold Nose, Warm Hearts by Konnie LeMay
Around the Circle by Bob Berg & Konnie LeMay
Reviews: Local authors
Lake Superior Journal: Isle Royale Rainy Afternoon by Jim Marshall
By the Shores: Daylight in the Sea Caves by John Heino
Travel & Events by Bob Berg
Lake Superior Directory
Lake Superior Marketplace
View•Point: Ice Volcano by Shawn Malone
It's Stockton Island at Apostles. There is no "Statton Island".
UP | Around the Circle This Week: Oct. 27, 2017
Wonderful article - felt like I was there!
Cynthia Scanlon | Lake Superior Journal: Clicking on the Lynx
I have to wonder what marine forecast Micheal DeWitt listened to on September 3. I was on the lake
Brian Kerr | Riding an Angry Lake
L.oved seeing what they could create in the U.P. Carol is very creative with her gardening and ever
Bev Corbiel | Five Favorite Keweenaw Gardens
July 13th falls on a Thursday and pow wow ends on Saturday? Are these dates accurate?
Selena | LCO Honor the Earth Pow Wow