April / May 2018

402 Cover
FEATURES
Snowshoe Saint? by Lesley DuTemple
Father Frederic Baraga traveled thousands of miles as a 17th century missionary here. A path to sainthood for him seems as daunting.
Cityscapes & Shorelines
When Jan Swart returned home to Lake Superior after a career in the Twin Cities, she saw things differently … and captured it in pictures.
Rockin’ the Rift by Konnie LeMay
A little over a billion years ago, a split in the earth almost created an ocean but left instead a volcanic rock base unique to Lake Superior.
40 Years of Delivering the Big Lake
We’re sharing a couple more pages from our magazine “scrapbook” to celebrate our 40th year of publishing.
RECREATION GUIDE
Charter Fishing: Fishing You Were Here by Brent Frazee
Get out on the Big Lake with a knowledgeable guide.
Paddleboarding: Setting Sail on an Innovation by Konnie LeMay
A Marquette woman launches an inventive standup paddleboard sail.
Photography: Learning to See by Konnie LeMay
Joining a photo workshop can enhance the way you view your world.
Rec Roundup: Outdoor Ideas by Bob Berg & Konnie LeMay
Biking, birding, cruising, touring … what are you waiting for? Get out!
The Listings: Restaurants, lodging, attractions and recreation.
LAKE SUPERIOR LIVING
Homes: When Will That Garden Grow? by Mike Creger
You know you want to plant in the garden … but you must wait.
Health: Thanks for the Memories by Felicia Schneiderhan
Storytelling is emerging as a powerful tool in wellness care for elders.
Recipe Box: Feasting at the Farm Market by Beth Dooley
Visiting our many farmers markets is food for the stomach and the soul.
DEPARTMENTS
Letters
Behind the Pages
Welcome to the Big Lake: The Big Lake’s Vanna by Konnie LeMay
Around the Circle by Bob Berg & Konnie LeMay
Reviews: Mystery & History
Lake Superior Journal: Get Along Lil’ Fishes by Lesley DuTemple
By the Shores: The Eagle & the Ore Boat by Paul Sundberg
Travel & Events by Bob Berg
Lake Superior Marketplace
View•Point: The First Myrtle of Spring by David Brislance
