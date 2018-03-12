April / May 2018

× Expand 402 Cover

FEATURES

Snowshoe Saint? by Lesley DuTemple

Father Frederic Baraga traveled thousands of miles as a 17th century missionary here. A path to sainthood for him seems as daunting.

Cityscapes & Shorelines

When Jan Swart returned home to Lake Superior after a career in the Twin Cities, she saw things differently … and captured it in pictures.

Rockin’ the Rift by Konnie LeMay

A little over a billion years ago, a split in the earth almost created an ocean but left instead a volcanic rock base unique to Lake Superior.

40 Years of Delivering the Big Lake

We’re sharing a couple more pages from our magazine “scrapbook” to celebrate our 40th year of publishing.

RECREATION GUIDE

Charter Fishing: Fishing You Were Here by Brent Frazee

Get out on the Big Lake with a knowledgeable guide.

Paddleboarding: Setting Sail on an Innovation by Konnie LeMay

A Marquette woman launches an inventive standup paddleboard sail.

Photography: Learning to See by Konnie LeMay

Joining a photo workshop can enhance the way you view your world.

Rec Roundup: Outdoor Ideas by Bob Berg & Konnie LeMay

Biking, birding, cruising, touring … what are you waiting for? Get out!

The Listings: Restaurants, lodging, attractions and recreation.

LAKE SUPERIOR LIVING

Homes: When Will That Garden Grow? by Mike Creger

You know you want to plant in the garden … but you must wait.

Health: Thanks for the Memories by Felicia Schneiderhan

Storytelling is emerging as a powerful tool in wellness care for elders.

Recipe Box: Feasting at the Farm Market by Beth Dooley

Visiting our many farmers markets is food for the stomach and the soul.

DEPARTMENTS

Letters

Behind the Pages

Welcome to the Big Lake: The Big Lake’s Vanna by Konnie LeMay

Around the Circle by Bob Berg & Konnie LeMay

Reviews: Mystery & History

Lake Superior Journal: Get Along Lil’ Fishes by Lesley DuTemple

By the Shores: The Eagle & the Ore Boat by Paul Sundberg

Travel & Events by Bob Berg

Lake Superior Marketplace

View•Point: The First Myrtle of Spring by David Brislance