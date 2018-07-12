August/September 2018

× Expand 404cover

Subscribe online or by calling 888-BIG LAKE (888-244-5253). For just $24.95 ($36.95 in Canada), you'll get six issues of the award-winning magazine, the bonus annual Lake Superior Travel Guide and the Valued Subscriber discount on our calendars, apparel and other products.

FEATURES

Best of the Lake 2018 by You, Our Readers

Some are oh-so familiar, some surprise and some will be on your must-see list for your next Big Lake visit. It’s all good, in fact, it’s The Best.

Savoring a Northern Summer

Enjoy and appreciate the magic of our short – and definitely sweet – Up North summers through the eyes of 10 regional photographers.

Taming Water by Mike Creger

It’s a diverting story about schemes, dreams and the reality of changing water flows into Lake Superior more than half a century ago.

Occupation Education by Konnie LeMay

Acquiring skills in the trades and other hands-on occupations can pave the way for plenty of job opportunities in a high-paying career.

3 Days in Marquette by Konnie LeMay

Recreation, relaxation, plates full of delectable ethnic flavors and pints full of handcrafted brews – let’s face it, three days is just not enough.

LAKE SUPERIOR LIVING

Home: The People Provenance by Ed Newman

When the Swansons bought a historic home in Carlton, Minnesota, they developed it into a relaxing B&B and quite the jazzy joint.

Recipe Box: Everybody Loves Pie by Beth Dooley

What better tribute to the season’s bounty than to wrap late-season raspberries, plump blueberries or snappy apples in a buttery crust?

Health & Wellness: Neighbor Helping Neighbor by Felicia Schneiderhan

In rural areas, community volunteers come forward to fill gaps in emergency services and then come to the rescue when needed.

DEPARTMENTS

Behind the Pages

Welcome to the Big Lake: Summer Is Cool by Konnie LeMay

Letters

Around the Circle by Konnie LeMay & Bob Berg

Reviews: A Roundup of Non-Fiction by Donn Larson

Lake Superior Journal: The Hills of Duluth by Jacklyn Janeksela

By the Shores: Take Your Seat Canada: Marathon by Randy VanDerStarren

40 Years of the Big Lake Revisiting Classic Stories

Travel & Events by Bob Berg

Lake Superior Directory

Lake Superior Marketplace

View•Point: Taking It For a Test Drive by Brett Seymour