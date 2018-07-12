August/September 2018

404cover
FEATURES
Best of the Lake 2018 by You, Our Readers
Some are oh-so familiar, some surprise and some will be on your must-see list for your next Big Lake visit. It’s all good, in fact, it’s The Best.
Savoring a Northern Summer
Enjoy and appreciate the magic of our short – and definitely sweet – Up North summers through the eyes of 10 regional photographers.
Taming Water by Mike Creger
It’s a diverting story about schemes, dreams and the reality of changing water flows into Lake Superior more than half a century ago.
Occupation Education by Konnie LeMay
Acquiring skills in the trades and other hands-on occupations can pave the way for plenty of job opportunities in a high-paying career.
3 Days in Marquette by Konnie LeMay
Recreation, relaxation, plates full of delectable ethnic flavors and pints full of handcrafted brews – let’s face it, three days is just not enough.
LAKE SUPERIOR LIVING
Home: The People Provenance by Ed Newman
When the Swansons bought a historic home in Carlton, Minnesota, they developed it into a relaxing B&B and quite the jazzy joint.
Recipe Box: Everybody Loves Pie by Beth Dooley
What better tribute to the season’s bounty than to wrap late-season raspberries, plump blueberries or snappy apples in a buttery crust?
Health & Wellness: Neighbor Helping Neighbor by Felicia Schneiderhan
In rural areas, community volunteers come forward to fill gaps in emergency services and then come to the rescue when needed.
DEPARTMENTS
Behind the Pages
Welcome to the Big Lake: Summer Is Cool by Konnie LeMay
Letters
Around the Circle by Konnie LeMay & Bob Berg
Reviews: A Roundup of Non-Fiction by Donn Larson
Lake Superior Journal: The Hills of Duluth by Jacklyn Janeksela
By the Shores: Take Your Seat Canada: Marathon by Randy VanDerStarren
40 Years of the Big Lake Revisiting Classic Stories
Travel & Events by Bob Berg
Lake Superior Directory
Lake Superior Marketplace
View•Point: Taking It For a Test Drive by Brett Seymour
Is the Edward Ryerson still in service and if not where is it today?
Patrick Cook | About the Boat: Edward L. Ryerson Returns to Service
Wonderful article - felt like I was there!
Cynthia Scanlon | Lake Superior Journal: Clicking on the Lynx
I have to wonder what marine forecast Micheal DeWitt listened to on September 3. I was on the lake
Brian Kerr | Riding an Angry Lake
L.oved seeing what they could create in the U.P. Carol is very creative with her gardening and ever
Bev Corbiel | Five Favorite Keweenaw Gardens
July 13th falls on a Thursday and pow wow ends on Saturday? Are these dates accurate?
Selena | LCO Honor the Earth Pow Wow