October/November 2018

FEATURES
Ils Sont Disparu! by Fred Stonehouse
“They are gone!” might have been the call 100 years ago after two French minesweepers left the northwestern shore and sailed into history.
Transitions
Regional photographers celebrate our season of colorful conversion with images that will make you love those crisp autumn days even more.
The 2018 Achievement Award by Konnie LeMay
Who – or what group – did Lake Superior Magazine choose to honor this year? To find out, you have to turn a few more pages!
LAKE SUPERIOR LIVING
Home: Home Again, Reclaiming Childhood Spaces by Lesley DuTemple
A couple happily found you can go home again with a wee bit of updating and a lot of fond memories in a childhood house.
Health & Wellness: Good Health in Motion by Mike Creger
A research at Michigan Technological University is discovering ways to make workout work better with possible out-of-this-world applications.
Recipe Box: Giving Thanks – Twice by Beth Dooley
The Big Lake straddles two countries, which means we get to enjoy Thanksgiving two times with twice the leftovers.
RECREATION GUIDE
Biking: A Big Fat Deal by Konnie LeMay
Fat-tire biking, one of the newest winter recreations, seems to be catching on all year, plus we suggest a few ways to try out the trend.
Roundup: Quick Takes by Bob Berg & Konnie LeMay
A few short and sweet ideas for enjoying the upcoming seasons.
Directory
A listing of attractions, entertainment, events, lodging, recreation, destinations and other ways to plan for getaway time.
Birding: Our Cunning Corvids by Jeannie K. Hanson
Introducing two winged residents that give “bird brain” a good name.
DEPARTMENTS
Behind the Pages
Welcome to the Big Lake: Departing & Embarking by Konnie LeMay
Letters
Around the Circle by Konnie LeMay & Bob Berg
Reviews by Donn Larson
Lake Superior Journal: Peninsula’s Final Voyage by Gerald Graham
Scrapbook: The Old Crew
By the Shores: Michigan’s Elliot Falls in Fall by John McCormick
Events: Gales of November by Bob Berg
Travel & Events by Bob Berg
Lake Superior Marketplace
View•Point: Milky Way Windmill by Adam Holden
