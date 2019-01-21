February/March 2019

Subscribe online or by calling 888-BIG LAKE (888-244-5253). For just $24.95 ($36.95 in Canada), you'll get six issues of the award-winning magazine, the bonus annual Lake Superior Travel Guide and the Valued Subscriber discount on our calendars, apparel and other products.
FEATURES
State of the Lake: Boat Watch by Konnie LeMay & Holly Kelsey-Henry
We invited some maritime industry experts to give us their snapshot view of the opportunities and challenges along Highway H20.
24th Lake Superior Photo Contest
With images from all four shores, we celebrate the Big Lake and the Big Lake lifestyle. See all the winners.
Dude! You Know It’s a Big Lake by Felicia Schneiderhan
When the surfboards come out in the center of the continent, it’s a sure sign the water is a Great Lake. Read about freshwater wave riding.
Education: The Business of Learning by Holly Kelsey-Henry
Students in a shop class at Northwestern High School in Wisconsin
use their skills to create an entrepreneurial endeavor.
Weddings: Rural Idyllic by Holly Kelsey-Henry
A Brule, Wisconsin, couple has converted their rural property into a real “barn-burner” of a popular place for weddings and events.
LAKE SUPERIOR LIVING
Home: Home Makeovers by Design by Mike Creger
Local contractors and designers give their sage advice on how to make sure your home re-do doesn’t become a home re-don’t.
Recipe Box: Recipes for the Fireside by Beth Dooley
This is the season for soups and comfort foods that will warm you beside the fireplace on a cold winter’s night … or day.
Health & Wellness: Safe Ice? Don’t Bet Your Life on It by Konnie LeMay
Experts say you must be responsible for your own safety on the ice, and should the unthinkable occur, a Duluth company’s device may safe you.
DEPARTMENTS
Letters
Behind the Pages
Welcome to the Big Lake: Big Lake to Big Red by Konnie LeMay
Around the Circle by Konnie LeMay
Reviews: by Donn Larson
Lake Superior Journal: Quest for a Great Gray by Cheryl Lyn Dybas
By the Shores: Brighton Beach Layers by Jamie Rabold
Travel & Events by Bob Berg
Lake Superior Directory
Lake Superior Marketplace
View•Point: Making an Icy Splash by Adam Holden
RV camping
Coming to your area in May. Interested in RV campgrounds.
Leonard Chandler | Great Lake Destinations
I was a Lake Superior student living in the Sault, but will never forget that storm and that night.
Brenda Thom | A Night to Remember: A Newsman and a Sailor Recall When the Fitz Went Down
Mojakka is a fish soup originating in the region of Kalajoki, Finland and dating back to the days w
Randy Karpinen | Recipe Box: Making Mojakka
Big Lake storm – why not put in buffer strips in Duluth? All the farm land ditches have them.
Joyce Lobitz | Around the Circle This Week: October 12, 2018
Is there a schedule or list of speakers/topics available for this year's McDougall's Dream?
Ray Horton | McDougall’s Dream