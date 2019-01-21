February/March 2019

Subscribe online or by calling 888-BIG LAKE (888-244-5253). For just $24.95 ($36.95 in Canada), you'll get six issues of the award-winning magazine, the bonus annual Lake Superior Travel Guide and the Valued Subscriber discount on our calendars, apparel and other products.

FEATURES

State of the Lake: Boat Watch by Konnie LeMay & Holly Kelsey-Henry

We invited some maritime industry experts to give us their snapshot view of the opportunities and challenges along Highway H20.

24th Lake Superior Photo Contest

With images from all four shores, we celebrate the Big Lake and the Big Lake lifestyle. See all the winners.

Dude! You Know It’s a Big Lake by Felicia Schneiderhan

When the surfboards come out in the center of the continent, it’s a sure sign the water is a Great Lake. Read about freshwater wave riding.

Education: The Business of Learning by Holly Kelsey-Henry

Students in a shop class at Northwestern High School in Wisconsin

use their skills to create an entrepreneurial endeavor.

Weddings: Rural Idyllic by Holly Kelsey-Henry

A Brule, Wisconsin, couple has converted their rural property into a real “barn-burner” of a popular place for weddings and events.

LAKE SUPERIOR LIVING

Home: Home Makeovers by Design by Mike Creger

Local contractors and designers give their sage advice on how to make sure your home re-do doesn’t become a home re-don’t.

Recipe Box: Recipes for the Fireside by Beth Dooley

This is the season for soups and comfort foods that will warm you beside the fireplace on a cold winter’s night … or day.

Health & Wellness: Safe Ice? Don’t Bet Your Life on It by Konnie LeMay

Experts say you must be responsible for your own safety on the ice, and should the unthinkable occur, a Duluth company’s device may safe you.

DEPARTMENTS

Letters

Behind the Pages

Welcome to the Big Lake: Big Lake to Big Red by Konnie LeMay

Around the Circle by Konnie LeMay

Reviews: by Donn Larson

Lake Superior Journal: Quest for a Great Gray by Cheryl Lyn Dybas

By the Shores: Brighton Beach Layers by Jamie Rabold

Travel & Events by Bob Berg

Lake Superior Directory

Lake Superior Marketplace

View•Point: Making an Icy Splash by Adam Holden