August/September 2019

FEATURES
Best of the Lake
The readers have spoken – and chosen. Find out what businesses, locations and attractions made this years Best of the Lake list.
Beautiful Kama Bay Photography by Lois Nuttall
A favorite Big Lake place for this issue’s featured photographer is as far north as it gets – come see a lovely – and lively – Lake Superior locale.
Oh, a Sailor’s Life by Konnie LeMay
Our special education focus explores “coming up through the hawsepipe,” a maritime career path with a wealth of opportunities.
FESTIVAL OF SAIL DULUTH
The retired U.S. Coast Guard cutter Sundew is one of the show pieces year’s Festival of Sail. Learn about its heroic history plus boatnerd details about the other six ships featured, plus a few insider tips on navigating the festival itself and a wee bit of Big Lake sailing history.
LAKE SUPERIOR LIVING
Home: House & Boat by Konnie LeMay
Lake Superior living doesn’t really get any better than living within a marina community just a few easy steps from your boat and a bay.
Recipe Box: Freighter Fixin’s by Beth Dooley
If you want a true culinary challenge, try keeping a boatload of hungry sailors from various ethnic backgrounds well fed and content.
Health & Wellness: Blue Mind, Happy Mind by Felicia Schneiderhan
You’ve always suspect that “hole in the water” you call a boat made up for any woes by bringing you to your happy place; yup, science proves it
DEPARTMENTS
Behind the Pages
Welcome to the Big Lake: Ships on All Horizons by Konnie LeMay
Letters
Around the Circle by Nik Wilson & Konnie LeMay
Books: On Joe’s List by Robin Radcliffe
Reviews: by Donn Larson & Siiri Branstrom
Lake Superior Journal: Northbound by Katya Gordon
By the Shores: East Miners Beach by Jeff Goff
Profile: He Knows Your Ships, Meet Roger LeLievre
Travel & Events by Bob Berg
Lake Superior Directory
Lake Superior Marketplace
View•Point: The Eagle by Jim Sisko
On page 11 of the April / May magazine the Duluth Seaway Port Authority has an ad. The ad has 6 pic
Bill Reinfeld | Contact Us
RV camping
Coming to your area in May. Interested in RV campgrounds.
Leonard Chandler | Great Lake Destinations
I was a Lake Superior student living in the Sault, but will never forget that storm and that night.
Brenda Thom | A Night to Remember: A Newsman and a Sailor Recall When the Fitz Went Down
Mojakka is a fish soup originating in the region of Kalajoki, Finland and dating back to the days w
Randy Karpinen | Recipe Box: Making Mojakka
Big Lake storm – why not put in buffer strips in Duluth? All the farm land ditches have them.
Joyce Lobitz | Around the Circle This Week: October 12, 2018