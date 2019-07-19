August/September 2019

Subscribe online or by calling 888-BIG LAKE (888-244-5253). For just $24.95 ($36.95 in Canada), you'll get six issues of the award-winning magazine, the bonus annual Lake Superior Travel Guide and the Valued Subscriber discount on our calendars, apparel and other products.

FEATURES

Best of the Lake

The readers have spoken – and chosen. Find out what businesses, locations and attractions made this years Best of the Lake list.

Beautiful Kama Bay Photography by Lois Nuttall

A favorite Big Lake place for this issue’s featured photographer is as far north as it gets – come see a lovely – and lively – Lake Superior locale.

Oh, a Sailor’s Life by Konnie LeMay

Our special education focus explores “coming up through the hawsepipe,” a maritime career path with a wealth of opportunities.

FESTIVAL OF SAIL DULUTH

The retired U.S. Coast Guard cutter Sundew is one of the show pieces year’s Festival of Sail. Learn about its heroic history plus boatnerd details about the other six ships featured, plus a few insider tips on navigating the festival itself and a wee bit of Big Lake sailing history.

LAKE SUPERIOR LIVING

Home: House & Boat by Konnie LeMay

Lake Superior living doesn’t really get any better than living within a marina community just a few easy steps from your boat and a bay.

Recipe Box: Freighter Fixin’s by Beth Dooley

If you want a true culinary challenge, try keeping a boatload of hungry sailors from various ethnic backgrounds well fed and content.

Health & Wellness: Blue Mind, Happy Mind by Felicia Schneiderhan

You’ve always suspect that “hole in the water” you call a boat made up for any woes by bringing you to your happy place; yup, science proves it

DEPARTMENTS

Behind the Pages

Welcome to the Big Lake: Ships on All Horizons by Konnie LeMay

Letters

Around the Circle by Nik Wilson & Konnie LeMay

Books: On Joe’s List by Robin Radcliffe

Reviews: by Donn Larson & Siiri Branstrom

Lake Superior Journal: Northbound by Katya Gordon

By the Shores: East Miners Beach by Jeff Goff

Profile: He Knows Your Ships, Meet Roger LeLievre

Travel & Events by Bob Berg

Lake Superior Directory

Lake Superior Marketplace

View•Point: The Eagle by Jim Sisko