August / September 2024

FEATURES
By The Shores by Karen Hunnicutt Meyer
I call this image “A New Poem Written,” for the summer sunrise at Black Beach near Silver Bay, Minnesota, where the interplay of light and landscape creates a stunning visual tapestry.
Grains of History by Sarah Lorenowich
Preserving stories of Thunder Bay’s towering giants of the port.
Watching the Working Waterfront
A quaternary of western Lake Superior photographers master the maritime captures with their images from the waterfronts.
BRING IT HOME TO THE LAKE
Home Spaces: Urban Dwelling by Konnie LeMay
Home Market: Getting Real, Snapshots from Our 4 Shores
Home Project: Biophilia, Bringing the Outdoors In
Home Financing: Funding Fixes by Bick Smith
Home Heritage: A Wright Pedigree by Jeffery D. Braise
LAKESTYLE
Outdoors: Hook, Line & Thinker by Konnie LeMay
In Sault Ste. Marie, you can learn about water, then fish in it.
Recipe Box: Hot (Diggity) Dogs by Beth Dooley
Celebrating a seasonal classic in style.
DEPARTMENTS
Welcome to the Big Lake The Ever-changing Experiences by Konnie LeMay
Letters
Around the Circle Foggy Weather
Books The Power of Poems & Peoples
Lake Superior Journal A Family Sail Away by Christopher Pascone
Travel & Events
Lake Superior Marketplace
View•Point A Bend in the Goulais River, Tourism Sault Ste. Marie
ON THE COVER
Cat Island, Apostle Islands National Lakeshore Photo by Michael DeWitt