August / September 2024

FEATURES

By The Shores by Karen Hunnicutt Meyer

I call this image “A New Poem Written,” for the summer sunrise at Black Beach near Silver Bay, Minnesota, where the interplay of light and landscape creates a stunning visual tapestry.

Grains of History by Sarah Lorenowich

Preserving stories of Thunder Bay’s towering giants of the port.

Watching the Working Waterfront

A quaternary of western Lake Superior photographers master the maritime captures with their images from the waterfronts.

BRING IT HOME TO THE LAKE

Home Spaces: Urban Dwelling by Konnie LeMay

Home Market: Getting Real, Snapshots from Our 4 Shores

Home Project: Biophilia, Bringing the Outdoors In

Home Financing: Funding Fixes by Bick Smith

Home Heritage: A Wright Pedigree by Jeffery D. Braise

LAKESTYLE

Outdoors: Hook, Line & Thinker by Konnie LeMay

In Sault Ste. Marie, you can learn about water, then fish in it.

Recipe Box: Hot (Diggity) Dogs by Beth Dooley

Celebrating a seasonal classic in style.

DEPARTMENTS

Welcome to the Big Lake The Ever-changing Experiences by Konnie LeMay

Letters

Around the Circle Foggy Weather

Books The Power of Poems & Peoples

Lake Superior Journal A Family Sail Away by Christopher Pascone

Travel & Events

Lake Superior Marketplace

View•Point A Bend in the Goulais River, Tourism Sault Ste. Marie

ON THE COVER

Cat Island, Apostle Islands National Lakeshore Photo by Michael DeWitt