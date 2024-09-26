October / November 2024

Subscribe online or by calling 888-BIG LAKE (888-244-5253). For just $24.95 ($36.95 in Canada), you'll get six issues of the award-winning magazine, the bonus annual Lake Superior Travel Guide and the Valued Subscriber discount on our calendars, apparel and other products.
FEATURES
By The Shores by Ken Harmon
Breaking waves and autumn colors create a popular view at Split Rock Lighthouse in Minnesota.
Achievement Award
Honoring the Great Lakes Indian Fish & Wildlife Commission
Barns, Boats & Birches by Various Photographers
With its wealth of trees and meandering backroads, the Wisconsin shore makes a beautiful tableau for the autumn season.
LAKESTYLE
Home: Homing Instincts by Bick Smith
One Roof Community Housing makes home affordable
Recipe Box: Spice It Up! by Beth Dooley
Taste, smell, sight … a sensory trip to a Duluth shop.
Wellness: Lunch Box to Table Talk by Felicia Schneiderhan
Back-to-school is a good time to teach kids nutritious habits
LAKE SUPERIOR COLLECTION
Our annual gift guide for Lake Lovers
DEPARTMENTS
Welcome to the Big Lake Keepsakes & Other Collectibles by Konnie LeMay
Letters
Around the Circle Those November Gales
Books Making of a Mystery
Lake Superior Journal End of the Season Meander by Marie Zhuikov
Maritime Algoma Central Turns 125 by Chris Pascone
Haunted Heritage Tragedy at Talbot Island by Hugh Bishop
Recreation Rediscovering Roller Derby by Melissa Cox
Weddings Keepsakes for Couples by Konnie LeMay
Travel & Events
Lake Superior Marketplace
View•Point Upper Bond Falls, Michigan by John McCormick
ON THE COVER
“Autumn Glory” in Grand Portage, Minnesota. Photo by Travis Novitsky