October / November 2024

Subscribe online or by calling 888-BIG LAKE (888-244-5253). For just $24.95 ($36.95 in Canada), you'll get six issues of the award-winning magazine, the bonus annual Lake Superior Travel Guide and the Valued Subscriber discount on our calendars, apparel and other products.

FEATURES

By The Shores by Ken Harmon

Breaking waves and autumn colors create a popular view at Split Rock Lighthouse in Minnesota.

Achievement Award

Honoring the Great Lakes Indian Fish & Wildlife Commission

Barns, Boats & Birches by Various Photographers

With its wealth of trees and meandering backroads, the Wisconsin shore makes a beautiful tableau for the autumn season.

LAKESTYLE

Home: Homing Instincts by Bick Smith

One Roof Community Housing makes home affordable

Recipe Box: Spice It Up! by Beth Dooley

Taste, smell, sight … a sensory trip to a Duluth shop.

Wellness: Lunch Box to Table Talk by Felicia Schneiderhan

Back-to-school is a good time to teach kids nutritious habits

LAKE SUPERIOR COLLECTION

Our annual gift guide for Lake Lovers

DEPARTMENTS

Welcome to the Big Lake Keepsakes & Other Collectibles by Konnie LeMay

Letters

Around the Circle Those November Gales

Books Making of a Mystery

Lake Superior Journal End of the Season Meander by Marie Zhuikov

Maritime Algoma Central Turns 125 by Chris Pascone

Haunted Heritage Tragedy at Talbot Island by Hugh Bishop

Recreation Rediscovering Roller Derby by Melissa Cox

Weddings Keepsakes for Couples by Konnie LeMay

Travel & Events

Lake Superior Marketplace

View•Point Upper Bond Falls, Michigan by John McCormick

ON THE COVER

“Autumn Glory” in Grand Portage, Minnesota. Photo by Travis Novitsky