December / January 2025

FEATURES

By The Shores by Neil Weaver

The photographer was inspired by these slabs of ice float in calm Lake Superior at sunrise to form his title for the image – “Mosaic.” It was taken at Little Presque Isle in Michigan.

Sampling Fresh Delights

Enjoy the appetizing list of shore-by-shore new eateries, most less than one year old and ready for a tasty visit.

Join the Club by Various Photographers

Take a look at winter through the eyes of amateur and professional photographers, joined by fun and fascination through local clubs.

LAKESTYLE

Home: Home Anew by Konnie LeMay

This inland-lakeside house forges a Scandinavian-style vision with a wooded property very close to home.

Recipe Box: Joulutorttu by Beth Dooley

Enjoy Pulla Lady’s recipe for the Finnish “stars” of the holiday sweets.

LAKE SUPERIOR COLLECTION

Our annual gift guide for Lake Lovers

DEPARTMENTS

Welcome to the Big Lake Are You a Bear or an Otter?s by Konnie LeMay

Letters

Around the Circle Fruit Flies & Ski Hills

Books It’s All About the Pictures

Lake Superior Journal On the Wings of Inspiration by Blake Richard

Outdoors The New Culture of Ice Fishing by Joe Henry

Travel & Events

Lake Superior Marketplace

View•Point Looking Toward Spring by Jack Hamlin

ON THE COVER

“Ice Creature” near Schroeder, Minnesota. by Susanne von Schroeder