February / March 2025

FEATURES
30th Annual Lake Superior Photo Contest
Shining waters, nose-to-nose dragonfly, solid rock sentinel, lazing Labrador, magical moon and sundrenched saltie – and those are just the First Prize winners. See – and enjoy – them all.
LAKESTYLE
Home: A Gate-away Home by Konnie LeMay
Choose a vacation home that might give you ideas for your own year-round lifestyle, home décor plans.
Recipe Box: Pan-Roasted Trout (or Salmon) by Beth Dooley
On you trip to the Big Lake, you might want to cast a line to get a fresh-fish meal worth remembering.
2025 LAKE SUPERIOR TRAVEL GUIDE
Sections & Maps: A Quick Guide
Lake Superior: Mapping It Out
Getting Started: Short Quips & Tips
Duluth Superior
Minnesota
Thunder Bay
Ontario
Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario & Michigan
Michigan
Wisconsin
DEPARTMENTS
Welcome to the Big Lake Traveling On … This Is the Way by Konnie LeMay
Letters
Around the Circle Maritime Activities
Lake Superior Journal Agates in the Water by Patrick Baumann
Outdoors The New Culture of Ice Fishing by Joe Henry
Travel & Events
ON THE COVER
“The Light of Our Life: Our Granddaughter” Cover Photo Winner by Deb Nordgren