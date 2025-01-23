February / March 2025

Subscribe online or by calling 888-BIG LAKE (888-244-5253). For just $24.95 ($36.95 in Canada), you'll get six issues of the award-winning magazine, including the Annual Travel Edition and the Valued Subscriber discount on our calendars, apparel and other products.

FEATURES

30th Annual Lake Superior Photo Contest

Shining waters, nose-to-nose dragonfly, solid rock sentinel, lazing Labrador, magical moon and sundrenched saltie – and those are just the First Prize winners. See – and enjoy – them all.

LAKESTYLE

Home: A Gate-away Home by Konnie LeMay

Choose a vacation home that might give you ideas for your own year-round lifestyle, home décor plans.

Recipe Box: Pan-Roasted Trout (or Salmon) by Beth Dooley

On you trip to the Big Lake, you might want to cast a line to get a fresh-fish meal worth remembering.

2025 LAKE SUPERIOR TRAVEL GUIDE

Sections & Maps: A Quick Guide

Lake Superior: Mapping It Out

Getting Started: Short Quips & Tips

Duluth Superior

Minnesota

Thunder Bay

Ontario

Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario & Michigan

Michigan

Wisconsin

DEPARTMENTS

Welcome to the Big Lake Traveling On … This Is the Way by Konnie LeMay

Letters

Around the Circle Maritime Activities

Lake Superior Journal Agates in the Water by Patrick Baumann

Outdoors The New Culture of Ice Fishing by Joe Henry

Travel & Events

ON THE COVER

“The Light of Our Life: Our Granddaughter” Cover Photo Winner by Deb Nordgren