April / May 2025

FEATURES

By the Shores by John McCormick

This image was taken at Esrey Park near Copper Harbor, Michigan – one of the best spots in the Keweenaw Peninsula to catch a Lake Superior sunset.

Phantom of the Forest by Cheryl Lyn Dybas

Cougar sightings have been confirmed on all four shores, and now we know they are breeding in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Spring at Last! by Various Photographers

We chose a selection of spring shots from the cameras of Superiorland Photography Club members in Marquette

LAKESTYLE

Home: Nestled in the North Woods by Konnie LeMay

Creating a welcoming lake home with gourmet options.

Recipe Box: Birch Syrup by Beth Dooley

Maples aren’t the only trees to turn out a sweet (sort of) treat.

Wellness: Happiness Really is a Warm Puppy by Konnie LeMay

Four-footed staff and neighbors spread joy at senior living sites.

DEPARTMENTS

Welcome to the Big Lake Mi Agua et Su Agua by Konnie LeMay

Letters

Around the Circle Waterways Present & Past

Books Fresh for Spring

Lake Superior Journal Back to Isle Royale by Bob Shutes

Outdoors Kayaking the Inland Sea by Bick Smith

Travel & Events Standing in History by Ed Newman

Lake Superior Marketplace

View•Point Mighty Moose Mom by Connie Hartviksen

ON THE COVER

“At the Lakeshore” Photo by Pictured Rocks Kayaking