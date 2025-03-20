April / May 2025

Subscribe online or by calling 888-BIG LAKE (888-244-5253). For just $27.95 ($39.95 in Canada), you'll get six issues of the award-winning magazine, including the Annual Travel Edition and the Valued Subscriber discount on our calendars, apparel and other products.
FEATURES
By the Shores by John McCormick
This image was taken at Esrey Park near Copper Harbor, Michigan – one of the best spots in the Keweenaw Peninsula to catch a Lake Superior sunset.
Phantom of the Forest by Cheryl Lyn Dybas
Cougar sightings have been confirmed on all four shores, and now we know they are breeding in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
Spring at Last! by Various Photographers
We chose a selection of spring shots from the cameras of Superiorland Photography Club members in Marquette
LAKESTYLE
Home: Nestled in the North Woods by Konnie LeMay
Creating a welcoming lake home with gourmet options.
Recipe Box: Birch Syrup by Beth Dooley
Maples aren’t the only trees to turn out a sweet (sort of) treat.
Wellness: Happiness Really is a Warm Puppy by Konnie LeMay
Four-footed staff and neighbors spread joy at senior living sites.
DEPARTMENTS
Welcome to the Big Lake Mi Agua et Su Agua by Konnie LeMay
Letters
Around the Circle Waterways Present & Past
Books Fresh for Spring
Lake Superior Journal Back to Isle Royale by Bob Shutes
Outdoors Kayaking the Inland Sea by Bick Smith
Travel & Events Standing in History by Ed Newman
Lake Superior Marketplace
View•Point Mighty Moose Mom by Connie Hartviksen
ON THE COVER
“At the Lakeshore” Photo by Pictured Rocks Kayaking