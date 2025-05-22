June / July 2025

Subscribe online or by calling 888-BIG LAKE (888-244-5253). For just $27.95 ($39.95 in Canada), you'll get six issues of the award-winning magazine, including the Annual Travel Edition and the Valued Subscriber discount on our calendars, apparel and other products.

FEATURES

By the Shores by John McCormick

“The Coves” – these beautiful little coves carved by the Lake within Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, look like scenes straight out of the tropics; we call it, “Michigan’s Caribbean.”

Days of Yore & Masted Ships by Konnie LeMay

Come meet the ships – new visitors, old friends and a few neighbors – that will sail the Lake Superior this summer.

Travels with Andy – Along the Ontario Shore

Andy Kaknevicius doesn’t live by Lake Superior (yet), but he knows the shores well through his frequent Circle Tour explorations. He takes us on a photo tour of one shore.

Come Together by Felicia Schneiderhan

For the 39th time, sailors will not rev their engines for the start of the Trans Superior race. It is, after all, for sailboats only.

LAKESTYLE

Home: History for Sale by Konnie LeMay

An estate on Madeline Island is up for sale, offering nice acreage, multiple buildings, updated decor … and a slice of island history.

Recipe Box: Sheepishly Good by Beth Dooley

Move over cows and goats, some Bayfield sheep – with the help of their creamery owners – are producing tasty cheese alternatives

DEPARTMENTS

Welcome to the Big Lake Under the Sails & on the Water by Konnie LeMay

Letters

Around the Circle Baby Brookies Making Waves

Books Bonnie’s Back!

Lake Superior Journal The Lake is Boss by Michael DeWitt

Outdoors You’ve Got Trail Inland Sea by Bick Smith

Travel & Events

Lake Superior Marketplace

View•Point Uncle Harvey’s Mausoleum by Sharon Mollerus

ON THE COVER

Liberty Clipper, one of the ships arriving for the Festival of Sail Lake Superior.

Photo courtesy Schooner Liberty Clipper; photo illustration addition by Tanya Bäck