August / September 2025

Subscribe online or by calling 888-BIG LAKE (888-244-5253). For just $27.95 ($39.95 in Canada), you'll get six issues of the award-winning magazine, including the Annual Travel Edition and the Valued Subscriber discount on our calendars, apparel and other products.

FEATURES

By the Shores by Andrew McLachlan

Gentle waves wash rhythmically across the sandy shoreline near the mouth of the Coldwater River in Ontario’s Lake Superior Provincial Park, creating flowing patterns in beautiful light.

Postcards from the Lake by Jeff Hagen

A nostalgic look back with witty illustrations, postcards to a childhood self … and a back-door sized bug screen to boot.

Wandering MI

Photographers Brett Biggers and Michelle Lutke thrill to be on a journey “Wandering Michigan” and living in the Upper Peninsula.

Gear Up by Felicia Schneiderhan

What are the cool kids using for their hiking, biking, camping and paddling adventures?

BRING IT HOME TO THE LAKE

Projects: Trending & Traditional by Konnie LeMay, Insights from regional home and interior designers.

Home Market: Real Estate Snapshots, A quick peek at a property on each of the four shores.

Finance: The Next Step by Konnie LeMay, When to buy vs. when to rent your home.

Landscaping: End of Summer Projects by Konnie LeMay, Tips from the team at Missinne’s Greenhouse & Landscaping.

DEPARTMENTS

Welcome to the Big Lake Getting on Board with That by Konnie LeMay

Letters

Around the Circle Historic Hundreds

Books Guides & Great Cozy Reads

Lake Superior Journal Around the Inner Circle by Kate Crowley

Recipe Box Grilling the Bounty! by Beth Dooley

Travel & Events

Lake Superior Marketplace

View•Point Music on the Water by Morgan Stein

ON THE COVER

Manitou Island, Apostle Islands National Lakeshore Photo by Michael DeWitt