October / November 2025

Subscribe online or by calling 888-BIG LAKE (888-244-5253). For just $27.95 ($39.95 in Canada), you'll get six issues of the award-winning magazine, including the Annual Travel Edition and the Valued Subscriber discount on our calendars, apparel and other products.

FEATURES

By the Shores by John Alexander Kay

“Most people view Shovel Point in Minnesota’s beautiful Tettegouche State Park from a distance or climb the steep wooden stairs to the top of the point and go no farther. I did that and then hiked to the point itself … to find a pretty, out-of-the-way private spot.”

50 Years Gone by Felicia Schneiderhan

The legacy of the Edmund Fitzgerald endures in our maritime and cultural heritage.

Beneath the Waves

Diver Becky Kagan Schott brings history to the surface with photographs from the Lake’s underwater shipwrecks.

LAKESTYLE

Home: The Ahhh in A-Frame by Konnie LeMay

A Modern Home on an Ancient Hill.

Recipe Box: Tradition in a Crust by Beth Dooley

Local Cookbook Author Celebrates the Pasty.

DEPARTMENTS

Welcome to the Big Lake The Fluid Passage of Time by Konnie LeMay

Letters

Around the Circle A New Era of Light Keeping

Books Great Reads for Long Nights

Lake Superior Journal Sudden Immersion in Cold Water by Laura Marland

Maritime Heritage Encounters with the Fitz by Robert Campbell

Flipping Fishing on its Head Microfishing Gains Toehold by Marie Zhuikov

Thanks for All the Fish Lake Superior Has Been Good to Wisconsin by Michael Savage

Travel & Events

Lake Superior Marketplace

View•Point Rise of a Fall Road by Hans Isaacson

ON THE COVER

“The Stilled Propeller of the Henry Chisholm” Photo by Becky Kagan Schott