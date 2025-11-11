December / January 2026

Subscribe online or by calling 888-BIG LAKE (888-244-5253). For just $27.95 ($39.95 in Canada), you'll get six issues of the award-winning magazine, including the Annual Travel Edition and the Valued Subscriber discount on our calendars, apparel and other products.

FEATURES

By the Shores by Jack Hamlin

“Coyote Crossing. On January 18, 2025, I was soaring my drone above the breathtaking Thunder Bay waterfront ice when, out of nowhere, a coyote emerged, gracefully walking right in front of me. This magical moment served as a reminder of nature’s beauty and surprise in our lives.”

New Shop Stops by Konnie LeMay Something fresh to try for seasonal gifts and treasures.

What Will Our Winter Be? by Various Photographers When it comes to a Big Lake winter, one size never fits all.

LAKESTYLE

Home: Cozy Escape by Konnie LeMay Wildernest creates wooded retreats for 2 (or 12).

Recipe Box: Seasoned Greetings by Beth Dooley Beth picks regional cookbooks ready for gifting.

OUTDOORS

Trail Cams: Hidden on the Trail by Ryan Pennesi Camera trapping on the Minnesota shore.

Ice Fishing: Luring Lunkers by Jason Swingen How to fishing lakers through the ice.

Snowboarding: Shredding the Shores by Erin Makela Where to plan a Big Lake snowboarding adventures.

DEPARTMENTS

Welcome to the Big Lake New Eyes on an Old World by Konnie LeMay

Letters

Around the Circle Coastal Guardians

Books - Giftable Reading

Lake Superior Journal Lake Musings poems by Merrilee DuPlayee & Joan Mitchell

Achievement Award Preserving Taditions: Lake Superior Marine Museum Association

The Lake Superior Collection

Travel & Events Holiday Happenings

Lake Superior Marketplace

Viewpoint "Love" Lake Superior by Chris Artist

ON THE COVER

“Stacks of Windowpane Ice” Photo by Gary Alan Nelson