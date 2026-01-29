February / March 2026

Subscribe online or by calling 888-BIG LAKE (888-244-5253). For just $27.95 ($39.95 in Canada), you'll get six issues of the award-winning magazine, including the Annual Travel Edition and the Valued Subscriber discount on our calendars, apparel and other products.

FEATURES

With Camera In Hand • Photography by Ken Harmon, Story by Konnie LeMay

Ken Harmon moved near Lake Superior after his retirement, but he still wanted more Lake. He tells about his recent Circle Tour, what he saw, what he didn’t and why he’s ready to go again.

LAKESTYLE

Home: Adding Integrity by Konnie LeMay

Remodeling an addition on a historic home can get tricky, so it’s great to have a team spirit with homeowners and contractors.

Recipe Box: After the Party by Beth Dooley

Hang onto those leftover craft beers to whip up something tasty.

Outdoors: A Circle of Trails by Konnie LeMay

When Rudi Hargesheimer, former board president for the Superior Hiking Trail, takes his Circle Tour of the Lake, he brings his camera, a notebook and an eye toward guiding others to wooded pathways.

2026 LAKE SUPERIOR TRAVEL GUIDE

Sections & Maps: A Quick Guide

Lake Superior: Mapping It Out

Getting Started: Short Quips & Tips

Duluth Superior

Minnesota

Thunder Bay

Ontario

Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario & Michigan

Michigan

Wisconsin

DEPARTMENTS

Welcome to the Big Lake Pick a Reason & a Season by Konnie LeMay

Letters Plus a poem, The Lake by Sharon Estola

Around the Circle Locked Down for Winter

Lake Superior Journal When the Bridge Becomes a Stage by Kathleen Wolleat

Travel & Events

ON THE COVER

“Sea Kayaking,” Palisade Head, Minnesota by Ken Harmon