February / March 2026

FEATURES
With Camera In Hand • Photography by Ken Harmon, Story by Konnie LeMay
Ken Harmon moved near Lake Superior after his retirement, but he still wanted more Lake. He tells about his recent Circle Tour, what he saw, what he didn’t and why he’s ready to go again.
LAKESTYLE
Home: Adding Integrity by Konnie LeMay
Remodeling an addition on a historic home can get tricky, so it’s great to have a team spirit with homeowners and contractors.
Recipe Box: After the Party by Beth Dooley
Hang onto those leftover craft beers to whip up something tasty.
Outdoors: A Circle of Trails by Konnie LeMay
When Rudi Hargesheimer, former board president for the Superior Hiking Trail, takes his Circle Tour of the Lake, he brings his camera, a notebook and an eye toward guiding others to wooded pathways.
2026 LAKE SUPERIOR TRAVEL GUIDE
Sections & Maps: A Quick Guide
Lake Superior: Mapping It Out
Getting Started: Short Quips & Tips
Duluth Superior
Minnesota
Thunder Bay
Ontario
Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario & Michigan
Michigan
Wisconsin
DEPARTMENTS
Welcome to the Big Lake Pick a Reason & a Season by Konnie LeMay
Letters Plus a poem, The Lake by Sharon Estola
Around the Circle Locked Down for Winter
Lake Superior Journal When the Bridge Becomes a Stage by Kathleen Wolleat
Travel & Events
ON THE COVER
“Sea Kayaking,” Palisade Head, Minnesota by Ken Harmon