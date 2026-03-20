April / May 2026

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FEATURES

By the Shores by Andrew McLachlan

A heavily overcast sky casts a subdued light over the shoreline of Lake Superior Provincial Park near the mouth of the Coldwater River in Ontario, where ancient bedrock, streaked with pink igneous dikes, slopes gently toward the water. The distant Lizard Islands fade into the muted blues and grays of the afternoon.

31st Annual Photo Contest Winners from various wonderful photographers

Land/Lakescapes, nature, people/humor, artsy and maritime … you’ve snapped great photos in Big Lake neighborhood.

Fir for the Fur by Windy Veker

A young researcher sets a goal to kick ticks off our moose.

LAKESTYLE

Home: Welcoming the Lake Inside by Molly Brewer Hoeg

A remodel inspired by the Minnesota North Shore lifestyle

Recipe Box: Delicious Lilacs by Beth Dooley

Lovely floral celebrations of spring … who knew you can eat them?

Outdoors: Symbolic Scavenger Hunt by Konnie LeMay

The snows are gone and it’s time to get out with the family. Take this list of state/provincial symbols along for a scavenger hunt.

DEPARTMENTS

Welcome to the Big Lake Hanging Out with You by Konnie LeMay

Greetings from the Publisher Join Us for a ‘Full Circle’ Experience by Linda Nervick

Around the Circle One-day Ice Caves + Our Olympians

Books & Arts Meet Artist Lisa Perrin-Kosmo

Lake Superior Journal Good Fire – Returning Ishkode by Marie Zhuikov

Travel & Events

Lake Superior Marketplace

Viewpoint The First 1,000-footer by David Schauer

ON THE COVER

Century-old Heritage Syringa Lilacs in Duluth by Elise Danielle Thralow