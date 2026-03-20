April / May 2026

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FEATURES
By the Shores by Andrew McLachlan
A heavily overcast sky casts a subdued light over the shoreline of Lake Superior Provincial Park near the mouth of the Coldwater River in Ontario, where ancient bedrock, streaked with pink igneous dikes, slopes gently toward the water. The distant Lizard Islands fade into the muted blues and grays of the afternoon.
31st Annual Photo Contest Winners from various wonderful photographers
Land/Lakescapes, nature, people/humor, artsy and maritime … you’ve snapped great photos in Big Lake neighborhood.
Fir for the Fur by Windy Veker
A young researcher sets a goal to kick ticks off our moose.
LAKESTYLE
Home: Welcoming the Lake Inside by Molly Brewer Hoeg
A remodel inspired by the Minnesota North Shore lifestyle
Recipe Box: Delicious Lilacs by Beth Dooley
Lovely floral celebrations of spring … who knew you can eat them?
Outdoors: Symbolic Scavenger Hunt by Konnie LeMay
The snows are gone and it’s time to get out with the family. Take this list of state/provincial symbols along for a scavenger hunt.
DEPARTMENTS
Welcome to the Big Lake Hanging Out with You by Konnie LeMay
Greetings from the Publisher Join Us for a ‘Full Circle’ Experience by Linda Nervick
Around the Circle One-day Ice Caves + Our Olympians
Books & Arts Meet Artist Lisa Perrin-Kosmo
Lake Superior Journal Good Fire – Returning Ishkode by Marie Zhuikov
Travel & Events
Lake Superior Marketplace
Viewpoint The First 1,000-footer by David Schauer
ON THE COVER
Century-old Heritage Syringa Lilacs in Duluth by Elise Danielle Thralow