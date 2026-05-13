June / July 2026

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FEATURES
By the Shores by Travis Novitsky
Venus rises over Wauswaugoning Bay and Manido Giizhigans, the Spirit Little Cedar Tree, on a moonlit night in Grand Portage, Minnesota
Kayaks to Caves by Tammy François
Craig Blacklock celebrates five decades of unforgettable
Summer Fun 101
Lake Superior Fun: Where to Go, What to Do, How to Do it!
Fun Family Events | Let the Experts Show You | Activities for Everyone | Big Fun & Small Cost
LAKESTYLE
Home: Community Homesteading by Konnie LeMay
Cook County backers find a way to create affordable housing.
Recipe Box: Berry Nice by Beth Dooley
A sorbet that can capture the fruity flavors of the season
DEPARTMENTS
Welcome to the Big Lake Our New Mooring Downtown by Linda Nervick
Greetings from the Publisher Join Us for a ‘Full Circle’ Experience by Linda Nervick
Around the Circle Return What Was Taken
Books & Arts Meet Artist Kirstin Baumgarten
Lake Superior Journal A Little Surprise on the Big Lake by Dave Tersteeg
Lake Heritage And Then They’ll Paddle Away by Bob Shutes
Superior Science Zombies in Our Abyss? by Konnie LeMay
Travel & Events Live from The Rock by Michelle McChristie
Lake Superior Marketplace
Viewpoint A Lady on Stoney Point by Nancy J. Lindberg
ON THE COVER
Palisade Head, Tettegouche State Park, Minnesota. Photo by Craig Blacklock