June / July 2026

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FEATURES

By the Shores by Travis Novitsky

Venus rises over Wauswaugoning Bay and Manido Giizhigans, the Spirit Little Cedar Tree, on a moonlit night in Grand Portage, Minnesota

Kayaks to Caves by Tammy François

Craig Blacklock celebrates five decades of unforgettable

Summer Fun 101

Lake Superior Fun: Where to Go, What to Do, How to Do it!

Fun Family Events | Let the Experts Show You | Activities for Everyone | Big Fun & Small Cost

LAKESTYLE

Home: Community Homesteading by Konnie LeMay

Cook County backers find a way to create affordable housing.

Recipe Box: Berry Nice by Beth Dooley

A sorbet that can capture the fruity flavors of the season

DEPARTMENTS

Welcome to the Big Lake Our New Mooring Downtown by Linda Nervick

Greetings from the Publisher Join Us for a ‘Full Circle’ Experience by Linda Nervick

Around the Circle Return What Was Taken

Books & Arts Meet Artist Kirstin Baumgarten

Lake Superior Journal A Little Surprise on the Big Lake by Dave Tersteeg

Lake Heritage And Then They’ll Paddle Away by Bob Shutes

Superior Science Zombies in Our Abyss? by Konnie LeMay

Travel & Events Live from The Rock by Michelle McChristie

Lake Superior Marketplace

Viewpoint A Lady on Stoney Point by Nancy J. Lindberg

ON THE COVER

Palisade Head, Tettegouche State Park, Minnesota. Photo by Craig Blacklock