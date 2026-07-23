August/September 2026

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FEATURES
By the Shores by Michael DeWitt
“I made this one on the sand spit of Michigan Island on an early summer evening. I was drawn to the single stone deposited on the wave rippled beach here, and of course the warm sunlight was perfect.”
Catch the Perseid Meteor Shower by Bob King
August’s Perseid Meteor Shower is a not-to-miss event.
To the Beach by Various Photographers
Exploring our one Big Lake’s many diverse shores.
Bring it Home to the Lake
Projects: A Hillside Row House Finds New Life by Cameron Oliphant
The little red house on Observation Hill
Home Market: Real Estate Snapshots
True getaway options from around the Big Lake neighborhood
Finance: The Value of Living in the Lake Region by Linda Nervick
DEPARTMENTS
Welcome to the Big Lake All Aboard! by Linda Nervick
Letters
Around the Circle A Keeper of a Fish Story
Books & Arts Meet Artist Jody Shelar Trost by Konnie LeMay
Lake Superior Journal North Sea to North Shore to North Woods by Darrell J. Pedersen
Recipe Box From Boat to Plate by Linda Nervick
Recreation Gateway to the Greatest Lake by Conor Mihell
Education A New Floating Classroom by Robin Washington
Travel & Events Pow Wow Code of Conduct
Lake Superior Marketplace
Viewpoint Four-Moose Day by Paul Sundberg
ON THE COVER
Katherine Cove in Ontario Photo by Andrew McLachlan