August/September 2026

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FEATURES

By the Shores by Michael DeWitt

“I made this one on the sand spit of Michigan Island on an early summer evening. I was drawn to the single stone deposited on the wave rippled beach here, and of course the warm sunlight was perfect.”

Catch the Perseid Meteor Shower by Bob King

August’s Perseid Meteor Shower is a not-to-miss event.

To the Beach by Various Photographers

Exploring our one Big Lake’s many diverse shores.

Bring it Home to the Lake

Projects: A Hillside Row House Finds New Life by Cameron Oliphant

The little red house on Observation Hill

Home Market: Real Estate Snapshots

True getaway options from around the Big Lake neighborhood

Finance: The Value of Living in the Lake Region by Linda Nervick

DEPARTMENTS

Welcome to the Big Lake All Aboard! by Linda Nervick

Letters

Around the Circle A Keeper of a Fish Story

Books & Arts Meet Artist Jody Shelar Trost by Konnie LeMay

Lake Superior Journal North Sea to North Shore to North Woods by Darrell J. Pedersen

Recipe Box From Boat to Plate by Linda Nervick

Recreation Gateway to the Greatest Lake by Conor Mihell

Education A New Floating Classroom by Robin Washington

Travel & Events Pow Wow Code of Conduct

Lake Superior Marketplace

Viewpoint Four-Moose Day by Paul Sundberg

ON THE COVER

Katherine Cove in Ontario Photo by Andrew McLachlan