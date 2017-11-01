30 Years of Good Gales

× Expand Lake Superior Magazine A hall of exhibitors.

In 1987 when Duluthian and dive-shop owner Elmer Engman called up a few diving friends, sent around a few announcements and gathered up a crew to hear speakers at Barker’s Island in Superior, he didn’t know he was launching an annual program that would survive and grow over the next 30 years into the annual Gales of November program in Duluth.

Back then, Elmer just wanted to raise awareness, and maybe a few dollars, to help out Superior’s historic whaleback vessel and museum and to chew the fat with a other divers. “It was started as a gathering of divers to promote the SS Meteor,” Elmer recalls.

In those early years, one of the biggest hurdles to getting attendance often was – a gale, or more

precisely on two occasions, says Elmer, “two days before we had ice storms.”

Over the years, presentations broadened from shipwrecks and diving, to all maritime heritage, weather, environment, underwater photography and beyond.

Elmer donated funds to a variety of history organizations, but eventually, he donated the event itself to the Lake Superior Marine Museum Association as its annual fund-raiser.

LSMMA continues the tradition for a 30th time the first weekend of November. This year’s Gales will feature, among other speakers, maritime industry leaders – Bruce Burrows, president of the Chamber of Marine Commerce and James Weakley, president of the Lake Carriers’ Association – authors – Fred Stonehouse, Jerry Sandvick and Tony Dierkins – plus the usual Friday gala dinner, exhibitors, silent auction and a raffle drawing for a cruise on a Great Lakes freighter.

Gales of November, Nov. 3-4, at the DECC, www.LSMMA. com