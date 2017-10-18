The Duluth Airshow Brings ’Em In & Up

× Expand Courtesy Duluth Airshow A treat will be an appearance by the historic North American B-25 Mitchell bomber.

In early June 2017, tens of thousands of spectators donned sunglasses and earplugs at Duluth International Airport to marvel at the aerial maneuvers of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels at the same time for the Duluth Air & Aviation Expo.The Blue Angels fly six Boeing F/A-18 Hornet aircraft and split into two formation groups to perform loops, rolls and tight turns at speeds up to 700 mph. The jets also fly in “belly-to-belly” mirror formations.

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds, in red-and-white Canadair CT-114 Tutor aircraft, had been on the schedule but could not attend this year.

Airshow performers did include the F-35 Lightning, a new U.S. advanced stealth fighter; the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Detroit’s search and rescue team; an Air Force F-16 from the 148th Fighter Wing in Duluth; and a North American B-25 Mitchell bomber, famous for its role in World War II. Plus there will be all the exhibits and demonstrations showgoers expect.

Duluth Air & Aviation Expo, June 3-4, www.duluthairshow.com,

877-987-6487.