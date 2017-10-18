5 Choices to Cruise Minnesota's North Shore

× Expand North House Folk School Sightseeing cruises on Lake Superior: The schooner Hjørdis in Grand Marais.

One of the best ways to enjoy Lake Superior is to get out on Lake Superior. Visitors to Minnesota’s North Shore this summer can choose sightseeing tours, dinner cruises or even a sailing adventure. Whether you have two hours or a full day, here are some of the best options – from Duluth to Grand Portage – for getting out on Lake Superior.

In Duluth, Vista Fleet’s most popular cruises are the Duluth Waterfront Tour (one hour, 15 minutes) and Grand Sightseeing Tour (one hour, 45 minutes), May to mid-October. The fleet also offers dinner and brunch cruises and special events like the Fourth of July Fireworks Cruise. www.vistafleet.com

Time Out Sailing on Park Point offers half-day, full-day and sunset captained cruises, as well as overnight trips (one night to two weeks), on Time Out, a 36-foot sloop. The season runs Memorial Day through fall colors. sailingduluth.com

In Knife River, Amicus Adventure Sailing has day sails on Amicus II from July 10 to August 28, and September 17 to late October. Try the popular two-hour cruises for up to six guests. Private charters are available, too. www.amicusadventuresailing.com