Unwrapping Fun Seasonal Events Up Highway 61 and Farther Inland, Small Towns Celebrate

× Expand COURTESY ELY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE Ely has fun with Santa.

Think small town means little going on for the holidays? These northern Minnesota community events might make you rethink that notion.

In Ely, the Arts & Heritage Center’s Holiday Fantasy brings out carolers, kids’ crafts, sleigh rides, an appearance by Santa and artists and crafters showing their work at the Miners Dry Building at Pioneer Mine on Nov. 24-25. Also on Nov. 25, Ely’s Dancing Snowflakes Holiday Parade leads into a tree lighting with carolers at Whiteside Park. The Festival of Trees fundraiser for Northwoods Partners features decorated trees and wreaths, starting Thanksgiving Day with a tree lighting at Grand Ely Lodge and running to Dec. 3. www.ely.org

In Grand Rapids, the WinterGlo Festival kicks off with an art walk, Santa turning on the holiday lights and sleigh rides at Historic Central School Marketplace Dec. 1. The next day, the Forest History Center’s annual Christmas in the Logging Camp showcases storytellers, choral singers, sleigh rides and hot chocolate and cider. www.visitgrandrapids.com

Becoming a perennial favorite is the Knife River Julebyen, a Scandinavian-themed Christmas festival 14 miles north of Duluth. Try the ethnic foods, browse artwork in the market and enjoy music, sledding, storytelling and lefse demonstrations. New this year, the Troll Village has a book tent with readings by local authors and illustrators and a vintage model railroad display. Julefest dinner, done by local caterers, takes place the evening before on Dec. 1 with the main activity Dec. 2 & 3.

www.julebyen.us