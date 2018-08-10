Globally Inspired Martha’s Daughter, A New Downtown Duluth Restaurant Brings Fresh Ideas

× Expand KONNIE LEMAY / LAKE SUPERIOR MAGAZINE 402traveldul1 Martha’s Daughter features a lovely space for enjoying lunch with a book or a friend.

KONNIE LEMAY / LAKE SUPERIOR MAGAZINE 402traveldul2 The Chituka Chicken Curry (lower right) is based on a recipe from the owner’s dad. Find more about Martha’s Daughter at marthasdaughterrestaurant.net.

Supporting the Community: At the new Duluth restaurant Martha’s Daughter, owner and chef Nyanyika Banda offers dishes influenced by flavors from around the world refashioned to support local producers. The new upscale spot replaces the Original Coney Island, the longtime resident in the 107 E. Superior St. location that closed last year. The new restaurant keeps the old Coney counter bar, but refreshes space with an inviting, almost Scandinavian interior with a row of white chairs, light-colored tables and festively large paper lanterns. It has clean lines, much like the restaurant’s logo.

The restaurant’s one-page menu caters to a wide range of tastes with prices from $5-$9 for small plates, soups and salads to $10-$14 large plates featuring such dishes as seared lake fish, rabbit and bay scallops. I tried the $10 Chituka Chicken Curry, which has a polenta-style cornmeal base cake. The dish, I was told, is based on a recipe from the owner’s father. I loved the tasty richness of the creation. I was there the second day it had opened and found the server engaging and interested in sharing notes about the food.

Martha’s Daughter is open daily, except Wednesdays. Nyanyika intends to donate part of her revenue to local nonprofit groups, another way she supports the community.

Sound: Where Dinner Meets Music

Where else in Duluth can you enjoy a steak or a Korean wild boar burger while listening to a

world-class musician like multi-instrumentalist David Lindley?

Only at Sound, a new venue in an old building, the former City Hall at 132 E. Superior St.. It’s owned and operated by chef Patrick Scot Moore, who trained and worked many years in France, from Paris to Nice.

Look for steaks, seafood, burgers and vegetarian dishes that feature local and sustainable ingredients.

Also find opportunities for a night out for music and socializing, embodying the restaurant’s promise to: Gather, Nourish, Inspire (it’s on the sign). Sound, which opened in January, regularly offers local and national performers.

Coming up, David Lindley (many know of his work with Jackson Browne) appears April 29; Red Molly, an Americana vocal trio, performs April 27.

www.soundduluth.com