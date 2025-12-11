A Few Views of Lutsen Resort

The Lutsen Resort on Lake Superior was originally established in 1885 by Charles A. Nelson, a Swedish

Expand One of two iconic red bridges that once crossed the Poplar River at Lutsen Resort on Minnesota's North Shore. Photo by Bob Berg.

immigrant. This version of the resort was built in 1952 from a design by famed Minnesota architect Edwin Lundie. The resort was destroyed during a February 2024 fire. Two red bridges crossing the Poplar River were among the beloved attributes of the resort.

Below are some historic images of the resort, courtesy of George Nelson Jr., the grandson of C.A.A. Nelson, the resort founder. The first is an early shot showing the ice buildup, taken from out on the lake looking toward the lodge and other buildings. The second is from the mid-1920s shows how Lutsen Resort became a popular spot for family outings especially after the highway was built on the North Shore, and travelers could get there by car. The third shows the Lutsen dining room. The fourth shows the resort from an earlier iteration, before the Lundie building.