Memphis Soul on the Big Lake Shore, Bayfront Blues Fest Hosts Headliners With Rich History

× Expand AMY LARSEN / LAKE SUPERIOR MAGAZINE The annual Bayfront Blues Festival draws waves of blues and soul fans to Duluth’s Bayfront Festival Park.

Duluth Festival Celebrates 30 Years: Two important soul artists from Memphis, Tennessee, will take the stage as headliners at the 2018 Bayfront Blues Festival. Even if you don’t know them by name, odds are pretty good you’ll know their music.

Don Bryant is among the headliners for the three-day event.

The Friday night headliner will be chart topper and singer/songwriter Don Bryant, who has written hits for people like Al Green and Otis Clay, working with famed producer/musician/arranger Willie Mitchell at Royal Studios. Don and singer Ann Peebles co-wrote the sultry hit “I Can’t Stand the Rain” in 1973 and were married the following year. Don now performs with Memphis soul group The Bo-Keys, a collaboration that

William Bell is among the headliners for the three-day event.

produced his 2017 comeback album, “Don’t Give Up on Love.” The Bo-Keys join him on stage. Saturday’s headliner is soul singer William Bell, who wrote the blues classic “Born Under a Bad Sign” with Booker T. Jones. The song was first recorded by Albert King in 1967 and later made famous by Eric Clapton and Cream for a rock audience. In 1969, William released his first full-length album, “The Soul of a Bell,” which included the Top 20 single “Everybody Loves A Winner.” More recently, at age 77, he took home his first Grammy, Best Americana Album, for his 2016 recording “This is Where I Live.”

To wrap up the festival, the Sunday night headliner is critically-acclaimed blues singer and guitarist Bernard Allison. With a career going on 40 years, Bernard is making his fifth appearance at the Bayfront Blues Festival.

Tips for Enjoying Bayfront Blues Fest

• Never been to the Blues Fest? Check out the video at www.bayfrontblues.com to see a drone view of the grounds on a sunny day. You can’t beat this location, with the harbor as a backdrop, for a concert.

• Need more space (say for your youngster in a stroller)? Sit in the back; the sound is still great.

• Bring one lawn chair per person. Stick to folding camp chairs and leave the space-eating chaise lounge at home. Also leave bikes, skateboards, beach blankets and pets at home.

• If you come after 9 p.m., it’s only $5 to enjoy the Late Night Dance Party in the tent, 9:45-11:15 p.m. (arrive right at 9 to catch part of the headliner act).

Good to Know

8 The 30th annual Bayfront Blues Festival is Aug. 10-12 at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth. www.bayfrontblues.com. Prices vary; check online.

8 Performances run 11:30 a.m.-11:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and wrap up at 8:15 p.m. Sunday. Gates open at 11 a.m.

8 There are 30 acts appearing on two stages.