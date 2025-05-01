Standing in History

× Expand DeWitt-Seitz Building Duluth

When the DeWitt-Seitz Marketplace opened its doors it 1985, it heralded a new era for a building that has been a part of Duluth’s

Expand DeWitt-Seitz Marketplace The building that now houses the DeWitt-Seitz Marketplace in Duluth as it was in 1952.

skyline since 1909. In May, the 10 Marketplace businesses that comprise the building’s lower floors will celebrate their 40th Anniversary, complete with ribbon cutting, entertainment and drawings for prizes.

The building stands boldly in the center of one of the top tourist destinations in Minnesota, Canal Park. Designed by architect John J. Wangenstein in the Chicago School style, it is now listed in the National Register for Historic Places for its status as a rare surviving example of the manufacturing and jobbing factories that once populated Duluth’s early-20th-century waterfront.

Its transition from mattress manufacturer and warehouse to bustling marketplace in 1985 in a tourist hub is a testament to the

Expand Art Dock Art Dock in DeWitt-Seitz Marketplace in Duluth

ability of the city to adapt to changing times.

“I was 11 when dad bought the building in 1961,” says Sam E. Atkins. When his father passed away in the early 1980s, Sam bought out the rest of the family for a new chapter. “The biggest challenge was trying to keep the building occupied. It was also the Sears warehouse for their downtown store,” he continues. “Once Sears moved out it opened a lot of extra space. The bottom floor was empty.” Sam thought the building would work well as a retail space. “With no master plan we began remodeling, the first floor first and then the second. Noel Knutson, a friend who did the design work, eventually remodeled the third floor, basement and then the fourth.”

Under Sam’s leadership, the building was officially opened in 1985, the first tenants being the Blue Heron Trading Company, Art Dock, J-Skylark and Minnesota Gifts by Sandra Dee. All four continue to operate in the building to this day. The transformation to locally owned retail stores and restaurants played a pivotal role in revitalizing the area as a tourist and commercial destination.

The Cornerstone Four + More

The Blue Heron Trading Company opened on May 15, 1985. Owner Jane Jenkins says, “We are so happy that we landed here. Much debating took place while looking at other Canal Park and downtown locations. The city had big plans for Canal Park. At that time the neighborhood was very industrial. We attended city round table meetings as the plans for the area were taking shape. Lots of fun energy. We had the opportunity to rent the corner space in the Dewitt Seitz Building and we took it.”

The Blue Heron has become well known for its unique selection of cooking gear, colorful home décor accessories and carefully chosen specialty foods from Minnesota and beyond.

If you enter through the Lake Avenue entrance, the first thing you’ll notice, besides the rustic Douglas Fir staircase in front of you, is the Art Dock on your left. Bev Johnson shared how the Art Dock came to be a fixture in this retail space.

“The owner (Sam Atkins) had a vision to fill the building with artist studios and art stores. A group of 80 artists started meeting to talk about this idea. In the end, seven of us started the Art Dock,” Johnson said. “I liked the location. Rent was low as a starter

Expand Blue Heron Blue Heron features a kitchen area for doing classes.

Marketplace. The vision for Canal Park was going to change Canal Park from what it was (industrial) to what it is (tourist destination). The future looked bright.”

Today the Art Dock promotes fine art and handcrafts from approximately 130 area artists within about a 100-mile radius of Duluth. Work includes a fine selection of pottery, prints, jewelry, paintings, fibers, stained glass, note cards, woodcrafts, CDs by local musicians, framing service and much more.”

For both locals and visitors with families, J-Skylark, the toy store on the second floor, is a big draw. Cindy and Erik Nelson are the current owners, but it was Erik’s parents who established the business here. “I think they always enjoyed being part of a creative community. Also, the historic nature of the building and neighborhood would have appealed to my parents. Plus, the energy of new adventures was multiplied by a building undergoing a redefinition and other new businesses starting up,” he says.

The fourth cornerstone resident, also opening in 1985, was Minnesota Gifts by Sandra Dee, selling souvenirs of Duluth and Lake Superior. Owner Sandra Dee Rothman recognized the opportunity right away. “It was the beginning of the development of Canal Park.”

Early additions to the Marketplace mix were Hepzibah’s Sweet Shoppe, which opened its doors in June 1987. Owner Tina Anderson says, “Canal Park was an up-and-coming tourist destination, and the natural beauty was a sure bet. There was an opening on the first floor right next to the front door. It was a no-brainer.”

Hepzibah’s sells chocolates and candies only. “Most of our products are handmade right here in Minnesota or imported from Europe. We are known for our award-winning truffles, and a large selection of Jelly Belly jelly beans.”

Bill Miller’s Two & Co. moved into its location in 1990. Hunter Miner became the new owner on January 1, 2024. “DeWitt-Seitz is the ultimate location with so much character,” Hunter says.

Hunter knew the previous owner quite well, his mother, Laurie, having worked for Miller at Two & Co. for over 11 years. “It was a perfect changeover, almost the best of both worlds.”

In 1991 the Lake Ave. Restaurant & Bar, a high-end eatery, added a dimension to the dining options. In 2009 a new set of owners took over – Derek Snyder, Laura Haack and Mark Swenson. “We sell a Minnesota take on worldly dishes,” the owners say. “We are for everyone.”

The restaurant does a vibrant business, supporting a staff of 42. “We love Canal Park and all the worldly tourists, and locals in the winter. Owning a restaurant here has been a dream come true.”

Eric Goerdt, who was stationed in the U.S. Coast Guard here in Canal Park, loved going to DeWitt-Seitz to eat and shop. In 1998, Eric and his wife, Lynn, started the Northern Waters Smokehaus. One of the people they sold smoked fish to was Bill Rogers at Allouez Marine in Superior. “When Bill bought DeWitt-Seitz, I bugged him for a spot.”

In 2001 the Goerdts opened a retail store adjacent to the rear entrance, selling smoked fish, deli meats, sausages, salamis, sandwiches offering quality, homemade food. More recently, the Smokehaus moved to its current location downstairs.

New Kids on the Block

The two newest kids on the block are Naturalight and Pholicious. Naturalight Candles and Coffee moved here in May 2022. “I’ve always loved the hustle and bustle of the Canal Park area. I fell in love with the windows and natural light in our suite. It fit our name and product perfectly,” said owner Kyia Plummer-Caven. The business makes and sells soy candles in over 30 different scents alongside other locally made self-care and gift items. “We feature over 40 small woman-owned businesses and their art. We expanded and added a full-service coffee and espresso bar in January 2024 after noticing a lack of locally sourced coffee in Canal Park.”

In late 2024 the former Taste of Saigon came under new ownership with a new name: Pholicious. Joel Perrin and Hein “Jenny” Nguyen-Perrin remain committed to bringing authentic Vietnamese cuisine to Canal Park. “We sell authentic Vietnamese cuisine, specializing in Phó and Asian cuisine,” Joel says, introducing Vietnamese culture to anyone who is willing to give it a try.