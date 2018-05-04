One Pancake, Many Chefs, Monthly Styles Hoito Celebrates 100 by Shaking Up Its Signature Pancake

× Expand CHRISTINE BREZDEN 402travelON3 Filled with coffee-braised pork belly and a maple-bourbon sauce, topped with a poached egg.

Tradition with a New Flair: To celebrate turning 100 in May, Thunder Bay’s beloved Hoito Restaurant has been collaborating each month with a different guest chef to offer a brand-new dish based on the Hoito’s signature Finnish pancakes.

Thunder Bay has exploded as a foodie city the last five to 10 years, bringing an excitement and focus on eating out. “We also want to be part of this foodie community, and we want to be able to show that we can be innovative as well,” says Paula Haapanen, the Hoito’s board president.

The Hoito has invited chefs at some of the emerging restaurants to draw attention to the Hoito’s 100th celebration, to inspire the Hoito’s chefs and kitchen staff and to expand cooperation among the town’s restaurants. Each chef creates a “pancake hack” named for their own restaurant.

After a month of being featured, the unique dishes won’t show up again on the menu, but Hoito patrons who find a favorite among the new styles can order any pancake speciality. Fans of the Hoito’s traditional pancakes can rest easy: the familiar recipe will not be altered and will always be available.

Other 100th anniversary events are planned. The Hoito, on the bottom floor of the historic Finnish Labour Temple, is hosting a reunion for former employees in May. Customers can send stories and memories to www.facebook.com/HoitoRestaurant.

Hoito’s traditional Finnish Pancakes

If you want to try Hoito’s traditional recipe, “I’m Turning 60” blogger Margaret Ullrich obtained it, along with helpful tips, from Hoito cook Darlene Granholm.

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients:

5 eggs

6 c. milk

Lightly whisk together

Add 2 tsp. salt and

4 Tbsp. sugar

Slowly mix in 3 c. flour

Butter or margarine for hot griddle

Instructions:

Batter should not be too runny or too heavy.

Heat griddle to 350-400º F.

Melt on griddle 1/2 tsp. butter or margarine.

Add batter, a half-ladle at a time, making circles.

Let brown on one side.

When bubbles appear on top, flip the pancake over.

The color should be golden brown on top and medium brown on the bottom.

Remove to warm plates and keep warm.

Repeat, re-buttering pan now and then, until all of the batter is gone.

Serve hot and plain or with strawberries and whipped cream, or fried eggs and bacon. Or come up with your own way to serve them. The Hoito Restaurant way is to serve them stacked and doused with pancake syrup. A dab of butter is always good.

The best way to eat them, of course, is at the Hoito.