Go Fly a Kite … in Winter

Sarah Linafelter and her partner loaded her car full of kites in 2018 and drove out onto the ice racing track at Maslowski Beach in Ashland, Wis., for what would turn out to be the start of the Chequamegon Kite Fest. At first, they tied the fest string to Book Across the Bay, but when that social race across the ice of Chequamegon Bay was cancelled during COVID, they along with the Ashland Parks & Rec Department decided kite flying had enough distance to continue despite the pandemic. "It was successful beyond previous years," Sarah says of that year.

In 2025, the fest location has shifted to Thompson's West End Park in Washburn, Wis., and Sarah anticipates another great year. We caught up with her just before the festival on Feb. 22 for a few questions about the festival and about winter kite flying.

LSM: What kind of responses do you get to folks who show up for the Kite Fest? Have things changed since that first one?

SL: The first kite fest had only a few kites flying, most by me. I was running the whole event out of the back

of my car. I had purchased every kite in town to give out to kids. There was a young fellow, Calvin, who saw a two-line parafoil flying. He was so excited when I lent him a small version and helped him learn to fly it. The thing that still sticks in my head was how happy all the wee ones were. I have a lot more kites now and there are more people with the bigger kites are coming out to fly!

LSM: You explained a little about connecting to the Book Across the Bay that first year ... but what possessed you to do a kite festival in the middle of winter? Does winter have challenges or advantages for flying kites?

SL: The Chequamegon Bay freezes thick, generally there has been 20+ inches of ice. And there is nothing out there to interfere with flying kites: no trees, no power lines. And nothing to stop the wind. February is when people are really getting tired of being shut indoors, and flying kites is a great way to get out of the house. Dressing warm enough can be a challenge; it has me feeling like the Pillsbury dough boy. Untangling kite lines is impossible at cold temps. Securing the kites to the ice has always been a challenge. The first year I used lag screws with eyelets before moving on to ice climbing anchors. I have never lost a kite because the anchor failed.

LSM: If you had to sum up the experience of kite flying – and its charms – what would you say?

SL: Even with all the work of setting up and breaking down, kite flying is incredibly relaxing. Watching the kites slowly dance in the wind can be mesmerizing. And so much color against the pale blue if the sky is a delight! Once the kites are up it is time to sit back and enjoy!

LSM: How many do you expect to show up for the festival? What should they bring/wear/etc.?

SL: The forecast is currently for temps in the low 30s with winds of 10-17 mph. So it should be a fantastic day to fly. I always wear insulated bibs and a wind-proof jacket, and use an ice fishing tent as a wind break (and for moments of needed respite – it is a long way to the porta potty). I don’t think hand and foot warmers will be needed this year, but years past they have been invaluable. I am hoping for having 30+ kites to be flying at once, between free Kites for Kids (while supplies last) and loaner kites it could easily happen. Washburn’s West End Park will have plenty of space for people to sit in their parked cars or drive along the shore to enjoy the show. Hope to have lots of folks to enjoy the show!

LSM: What question should we have asked, but didn't?

SL: What sort of kite is best for flying on hard water? A parafoil - there are no parts to break when the kite crashes.