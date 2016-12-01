Never Snowshoed? Try It at a Minnesota North Shore State Park

× Expand Minnesota DNR Snowshoeing A snowshoe hike at Tettegouche State Park led by park naturalist Kurt Mead.

A walk in the woods is the perfect way to enjoy the stunning beauty of our forest trails and Lake Superior coastline. Winter is no exception ­– provided you’ve got the right equipment on your feet. But what if you’ve never snowshoed before?

No worries. Just choose one of the state parks that offer snowshoe walks with instruction. They even supply snowshoes (in limited numbers) to borrow.

At Jay Cooke State Park, all of the snowshoe programs are good for novices, says Kristine Hiller, park naturalist. The staff sees participants who range from newcomers to experienced snowshoers. Each program teaches how to put on snowshoes, as well as some basic tips.

Snowshoes at Jay Cooke are free to use during programs, but it’s necessary to reserve in advance, which is why preregistration is encouraged for programs. Park users can also snowshoe on their own. A pair can be rented for $6 a day in adult or kids’ sizes.

At Gooseberry Falls State Park, the two-hour Snowshoe 101 class is offered twice in January and twice in February. You meet at the visitor center where park naturalist Carolyn Rock provides a brief history and some instruction. Those who don’t have their own snowshoes should call ahead to reserve a pair, since there’s a limited number at the park.

Carolyn can work with each person to find a suitable pair, based in part on one’s weight and height. She’ll explain styles of snowshoes (modern or traditional), how to get into them and also the different types of binding to attach them to your feet. Carolyn sets up a small obstacle course indoors to practice, so participants can get comfortable in the snowshoes. Then they head outside, adjust their snowshoes and start walking.

Carolyn actually encourages people to fall down and get back up on their own as a learning exercise.

Depending on snow depth, the group will hike behind the visitor center or head to the park’s CCC camp area. For groups that prefer a longer hike, there’s a 3-mile loop.

Her goal is to make it enjoyable.

“I love snowshoeing. I think it’s one of the best activities because the snowshoes tend to be small; even the bigger ones fit in the back of my car. Some people use hiking sticks or ski poles to help with balance. You don’t need to have a certain packed trail. You can just go off in the middle of nowhere and hike around. That’s the beauty of it all. And if you get lost, you turn around and follow your trail back home. It’s an easy outdoor activity to do.”

Find a list of snowshoeing programs and events on the State Parks and Trails Events Calendar, then strap on those shoes and thrill to a walk in the snowy woods.