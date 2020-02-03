February/March 2020

Subscribe online or by calling 888-BIG LAKE (888-244-5253). For just $24.95 ($36.95 in Canada), you'll get six issues of the award-winning magazine, the bonus annual Lake Superior Travel Guide and the Valued Subscriber discount on our calendars, apparel and other products.

FEATURES

Adieu, Sea Stack by Konnie LeMay

We take a last opportunity to view a few great photos of the beloved natural landmark on the Minnesota shore lost to a November gale.

Under Water, A State of the Lake Report by Konnie LeMay

Are high waters the new normal for Lake Superior, and if so, how do we adapt to angry storms and progressing erosion?

Bringing It Home

Stunning, funny, familiar, fantastic – this year’s Lake Superior Photo Contest winners evoke our oohs and aahs with photographic fireworks.

I Shore Do by Holly Henry

Whether recalling old family memories or making new ones, loving couples choose the Big Lake neighborhood for wedding bliss.

LAKE SUPERIOR LIVING

Homes: When Home is a Mansion by Larry Millett

An architectural historian traces the making of Duluth’s Glensheen estate and the family that called it home.

Recipe Box: Go with the Grains by Beth Dooley

We asked cookbook author Beth Dooley to come up with a recipe using produce that has come and gone from our ports. She did a good one.

Wellness: It’s Still the Season by Mike Creger

Haven’t got the flu yet? Don’t get too over confident; the influenza season isn’t over. Regional experts weigh in on options to keep well.

DEPARTMENTS

Behind the Pages

Welcome to the Big Lake: The Rise of a Skywalker by Konnie LeMay

Letters

Around the Circle by Konnie LeMay

Reviews: A Trio of Regional Reads by Donn Larson

Lake Superior Journal: Travel by the Book by Lisa Haefs

By the Shores: Along the Grand Portage Shore by Travis Novitsky

Travel & Events by Konnie LeMay

Lake Superior Marketplace

View•Point: Last Look by Carol and Roy Toepke