February/March 2020

FEATURES
Adieu, Sea Stack by Konnie LeMay
We take a last opportunity to view a few great photos of the beloved natural landmark on the Minnesota shore lost to a November gale.
Under Water, A State of the Lake Report by Konnie LeMay
Are high waters the new normal for Lake Superior, and if so, how do we adapt to angry storms and progressing erosion?
Bringing It Home
Stunning, funny, familiar, fantastic – this year’s Lake Superior Photo Contest winners evoke our oohs and aahs with photographic fireworks.
I Shore Do by Holly Henry
Whether recalling old family memories or making new ones, loving couples choose the Big Lake neighborhood for wedding bliss.
LAKE SUPERIOR LIVING
Homes: When Home is a Mansion by Larry Millett
An architectural historian traces the making of Duluth’s Glensheen estate and the family that called it home.
Recipe Box: Go with the Grains by Beth Dooley
We asked cookbook author Beth Dooley to come up with a recipe using produce that has come and gone from our ports. She did a good one.
Wellness: It’s Still the Season by Mike Creger
Haven’t got the flu yet? Don’t get too over confident; the influenza season isn’t over. Regional experts weigh in on options to keep well.
DEPARTMENTS
Behind the Pages
Welcome to the Big Lake: The Rise of a Skywalker by Konnie LeMay
Letters
Around the Circle by Konnie LeMay
Reviews: A Trio of Regional Reads by Donn Larson
Lake Superior Journal: Travel by the Book by Lisa Haefs
By the Shores: Along the Grand Portage Shore by Travis Novitsky
Travel & Events by Konnie LeMay
Lake Superior Marketplace
View•Point: Last Look by Carol and Roy Toepke
