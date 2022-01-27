February / March 2022

FEATURES

By the Shores – Stormy Spray by Paul Sundberg

A February storm kicks up waves in this image taken at Grand Marais, Minnesota, with the Sawtooth Mountains behind.

Setting Sail: Cruises and Tall Ships by Felicia Schneiderhan & Konnie LeMay

This year should see a few new hulls on the Lake with the coming of two cruises lines and two Festivals of Sail.

26th Lake Superior Photo Contest Winners

Viewing hundreds of images from all four shores of Lake Superior, the judges choose winners in five categories. See what you think.

Weddings – Delight in the Details by Andrea Busche

Local wedding experts give advice about sweating the smalll stuff to make big memories on that special day.

Lakestyle

Wellness: Well Being by Felicia Schneiderhan

Two award-winning young entrepreneaurs make your healthy living part of their successful new business plans.

Home: Home Circle by Molly Hoeg

Building a yurt on the Lakeshore made this homeowner’s so heart happy that you might say it was cause for a ‘round’ of applause.   

Recipe Box: Cookies & Cocktails by Beth Dooley

Woo your valentine with this sweet combination.  

DEPARTMENTS

Behind the Pages

Welcome to the Big Lake: A Sea Change or a ‘See’ Change by Konnie LeMay

Letters

Around the Circle Water Works & Research, Sad Farewells, Lake Levels & Big Lake Funnies

Reviews: Winter Musings – by Felicia Schneiderhan

Lake Superior Journal: Moments of Grace by Michael K. Anderson

Northern Ventures: Delivering a Stitch (or 2) in Time by Felicia Schneiderhan

Recreation The Skinny on Fat Biking by Kitty Mayo

Travel & Events: by Beth Bily & Konnie LeMay

Lake Superior Marketplace

View•Point: Sleeping Giant on Ice by Alan Forbes

