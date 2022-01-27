February / March 2022

Subscribe online or by calling 888-BIG LAKE (888-244-5253). For just $24.95 ($36.95 in Canada), you'll get six issues of the award-winning magazine, the bonus annual Lake Superior Travel Guide and the Valued Subscriber discount on our calendars, apparel and other products.
FEATURES
By the Shores – Stormy Spray by Paul Sundberg
A February storm kicks up waves in this image taken at Grand Marais, Minnesota, with the Sawtooth Mountains behind.
Setting Sail: Cruises and Tall Ships by Felicia Schneiderhan & Konnie LeMay
This year should see a few new hulls on the Lake with the coming of two cruises lines and two Festivals of Sail.
26th Lake Superior Photo Contest Winners
Viewing hundreds of images from all four shores of Lake Superior, the judges choose winners in five categories. See what you think.
Weddings – Delight in the Details by Andrea Busche
Local wedding experts give advice about sweating the smalll stuff to make big memories on that special day.
Lakestyle
Wellness: Well Being by Felicia Schneiderhan
Two award-winning young entrepreneaurs make your healthy living part of their successful new business plans.
Home: Home Circle by Molly Hoeg
Building a yurt on the Lakeshore made this homeowner’s so heart happy that you might say it was cause for a ‘round’ of applause.
Recipe Box: Cookies & Cocktails by Beth Dooley
Woo your valentine with this sweet combination.
DEPARTMENTS
Behind the Pages
Welcome to the Big Lake: A Sea Change or a ‘See’ Change by Konnie LeMay
Letters
Around the Circle Water Works & Research, Sad Farewells, Lake Levels & Big Lake Funnies
Reviews: Winter Musings – by Felicia Schneiderhan
Lake Superior Journal: Moments of Grace by Michael K. Anderson
Northern Ventures: Delivering a Stitch (or 2) in Time by Felicia Schneiderhan
Recreation The Skinny on Fat Biking by Kitty Mayo
Travel & Events: by Beth Bily & Konnie LeMay
Lake Superior Marketplace
View•Point: Sleeping Giant on Ice by Alan Forbes
