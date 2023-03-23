April / May 2023

Subscribe online or by calling 888-BIG LAKE (888-244-5253). For just $24.95 ($36.95 in Canada), you'll get six issues of the award-winning magazine, the bonus annual Lake Superior Travel Guide and the Valued Subscriber discount on our calendars, apparel and other products.

FEATURES

By the Shores by Ken Harmon

The image of Split Rock Lighthouse State Park was shot from Day Hill overlooking Split Rock Creek Bay when early morning light in June illuminated Corundum Point on Lake Superior.

Camps by Felicia Schneiderhan

Long ones or short ones, you can find a summer camp for any activity and style – just for the kids or for the whole family.

Swing from Spring photos by Tim Trombley

The region transitions with style from a season of white to a horizon of bright color, both above and below the water.

On the Trail by Alyson Levig

A trip along the Gunflint Trail travels in space and time, through wilderness and modern comforts.

LAKESTYLE

Home: A Trending Way to ‘Home’ by Konnie LeMay

Designing a rental dwelling for a lifetime stay.

Home: Potted Plots by Michele Helbacka

You don’t need a large yard to be a top-notch gardener.

Recipe Box: Hot Stuff by Beth Dooley

Finding a little heat from our Big Lake shores.

Wellness: Every 5 Minutes by Konnie LeMay

You may be surprised how little time without motion hurts health.

Makers: Meet the Creator of Dock 5 - Natalija Walbridge

DEPARTMENTS

Welcome to the Big Lake Get a Little Wild by Konnie LeMay

Letters

Around the Circle Histories Remade & Lost

Books Seeds of Writing & Gardening

Lake Superior Journal An Accessible Dream by Janet Badura

Recreation eBikes - Plug into the Trend by Richard Hoeg

Outdoors Cosmic Sky by Mike Mikulich

Travel & Events

Lake Superior Marketplace

View•Point A Wild Whistle Pig by Chris Artist

ON THE COVER

Elliot Falls, Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, Michigan Photo by Tim Trombley