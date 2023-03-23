April / May 2023

Subscribe online or by calling 888-BIG LAKE (888-244-5253). For just $24.95 ($36.95 in Canada), you'll get six issues of the award-winning magazine, the bonus annual Lake Superior Travel Guide and the Valued Subscriber discount on our calendars, apparel and other products.
FEATURES
By the Shores by Ken Harmon
The image of Split Rock Lighthouse State Park was shot from Day Hill overlooking Split Rock Creek Bay when early morning light in June illuminated Corundum Point on Lake Superior.
Camps by Felicia Schneiderhan
Long ones or short ones, you can find a summer camp for any activity and style – just for the kids or for the whole family.
Swing from Spring photos by Tim Trombley
The region transitions with style from a season of white to a horizon of bright color, both above and below the water.
On the Trail by Alyson Levig
A trip along the Gunflint Trail travels in space and time, through wilderness and modern comforts.
LAKESTYLE
Home: A Trending Way to ‘Home’ by Konnie LeMay
Designing a rental dwelling for a lifetime stay.
Home: Potted Plots by Michele Helbacka
You don’t need a large yard to be a top-notch gardener.
Recipe Box: Hot Stuff by Beth Dooley
Finding a little heat from our Big Lake shores.
Wellness: Every 5 Minutes by Konnie LeMay
You may be surprised how little time without motion hurts health.
Makers: Meet the Creator of Dock 5 - Natalija Walbridge
DEPARTMENTS
Welcome to the Big Lake Get a Little Wild by Konnie LeMay
Letters
Around the Circle Histories Remade & Lost
Books Seeds of Writing & Gardening
Lake Superior Journal An Accessible Dream by Janet Badura
Recreation eBikes - Plug into the Trend by Richard Hoeg
Outdoors Cosmic Sky by Mike Mikulich
Travel & Events
Lake Superior Marketplace
View•Point A Wild Whistle Pig by Chris Artist
ON THE COVER
Elliot Falls, Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, Michigan Photo by Tim Trombley
